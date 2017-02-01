Today In Colorado Springs
The Sustain-a-series Lunch and Learn (at) City Administration Building

Calendar

 Arts

»

February

S M T W T F S
  1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28  

Digital Issue



ReLeaf Winter 2017

ReLeaf Winter 2017

Free Stuff

Tequila is Gluten Free

Get some serious Mexican food and awesome margaritas at Amanda's Fonda!

Enter to win!

Columns

Between the Lines Hightower Trump Tracker Queer & There Advice Godess Free Will Astrology Good Dirt Semi-Native Reverb City Sage

Featured Letter

Home-grown oligarchy

"Campaign kickoff" by Pam Zubeck was timely and a helpful way to launch this local political season! At the national level, the new administration has nominated many oligarchs for cabinet positions, and we can do little except to write, email, call and protest. But the local level is a different story. We get to choose. Colorado Springs Forward (CSF) is a group that includes many who wish to remain anonymous while hiring Amy Lathen as their spokesperson. And that secrecy should trouble everyone. They support candidates financially and by public endorsements. Forget all the spin they spew. This group wants political handmaidens who will make decisions that benefit their interests in the short and long term, which may or may not be in the public's interest. The rest of us should view candidates endorsed by CSF with suspicion and a high degree of skepticism. Now, we need the Indy to interview all of these City Council candidates with the rigor of the NSA to determine their positions on issues, to drill down on positions to find out what policies they would support and how those policies would be implemented. We need elected officials that work for the people, not just the oligarchs. Transparency is the key. Game on!

Read more letters...

»More Letters

Get Involved

CC-FAC Strategic Plan Meeting

To discuss the developing draft plan for the CC-FAC partnership with representatives from both organizations.
Mon., Feb. 6, 5 p.m.
Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center, Music Room, 30 W. Dale St.

» Browse all "Get Involved" listings
Special Issues

Recent Blogs
  • All
  • City Gov
  • Local News
  • Elections
  • County Gov
  • Politics
  • «
  • »

Recent Comments

Re: Sheriff's Office's "fight club" results, and two inmates deaths (News)

Asher777 – Given the gravity and seriousness of this alleged "Fight Club," anyone in their right-mind would...

Read Story | Read All Comments For This Story

Re: El Paso County inmates say new jail contractor serves inadequate food (News)

Asher777 – It has become pretty clear since Elder took office in 2015, that Sheriff Elder doesnt...

Read Story | Read All Comments For This Story

Re: Colorado Springs renames stormwater division (Calendar- 01/31/2017)

doonya – All of what has been noted is true-ish. But my problem is a citizenry which...

Read Story | Read All Comments For This Story

»More Comments

Reader Reviews

  • Re: European Café

    Rating Star Rating Star Rating Star Rating Star Rating Star

    • This is a hidden secret of Colorado Springs. The restaurant is located at 1015 W…

    • Posted by Colo Sam
    • on January 27, 2017

  • Re: 8th St. Lounge

    Rating Star Rating Star Rating Star Rating Star Rating Star

    • The bar is a very fun place to relax and have a couple drinks. The…

    • Posted by Derek P
    • on January 25, 2017

  • Re: Fallen Heroes Tattoo

    Rating Star Rating Star Rating Star Rating Star Rating Star

    • Epic artists from around the world and right here in Colorado Springs!!! Cleanest, friendliest, and…

    • Posted by David B Brown
    • on January 19, 2017

  • Re: R.J. Montgomery Salvation Army New Hope Center

    Rating Star

    • I have a titanium plate in my wrist but it's perfectly functional and I can…

    • Posted by KM White
    • on January 14, 2017

»More Reviews

COLORADO SPRINGS INDEPENDENT: Home | Jobs @ the Indy | Privacy Policy | Advertising | Order Reprints | | Find a Newsstand | Comment Policy | Contact Us | RSS

All content © Copyright 2017, The Colorado Springs Independent   |   Website powered by Foundation