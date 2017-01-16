Featured Letter

During the last Utilities Board meeting, management gave a presentation to inform the board about attainment of emission standards. However, the data presented by CSU Health and Safety Officer Dave Padgett directly contradicted what CEO Jerry Forte told the board. Forte claims that CSU views air quality regulations as a minimum and aims to exceed requirements, emitting less sulfur dioxide (SO2, a lung-damaging gas) than allowed by law. But Padgett's data clearly showed that CSU plans to barely squeak by, emitting 99.75 percent of the allowable 2,000 tons per year.

Is this what Forte means by "exceeding?" He needs to be clear. Exceeding the regulated limit by such a tiny margin seems to indicate CSU in fact plans to do only the bare minimum.