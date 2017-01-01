Featured Letter

Regarding Mr. Terryah's letter ("Faux Sympathy," Dec. 14): No, Democrats are not crybabies who can't accept losing. As a lifetime Dem, I have lived through many elections and many Republican presidents. While there was disappointment when they won, that's all it was, disappointment.

There may have been disagreement on policies and ideology, but never has there been a time when we had a person so totally and completely unqualified to run this country. That is what the issue is. This man is not just unqualified. He is a joke. He is unwilling to take the time to learn what he needs to know, and instead must take a "thank you tour" around the states to feed his own UUUGGGE ego.

He tweets insults whenever someone offends him. And on and on and on. There's the sexual harassment and lack of respect for women, the despicable way he has referred to people of other cultures, the tacky and undignified way he lives in his gold tower.