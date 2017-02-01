Featured Letter

"Campaign kickoff" by Pam Zubeck was timely and a helpful way to launch this local political season! At the national level, the new administration has nominated many oligarchs for cabinet positions, and we can do little except to write, email, call and protest. But the local level is a different story. We get to choose. Colorado Springs Forward (CSF) is a group that includes many who wish to remain anonymous while hiring Amy Lathen as their spokesperson. And that secrecy should trouble everyone. They support candidates financially and by public endorsements. Forget all the spin they spew. This group wants political handmaidens who will make decisions that benefit their interests in the short and long term, which may or may not be in the public's interest. The rest of us should view candidates endorsed by CSF with suspicion and a high degree of skepticism. Now, we need the Indy to interview all of these City Council candidates with the rigor of the NSA to determine their positions on issues, to drill down on positions to find out what policies they would support and how those policies would be implemented. We need elected officials that work for the people, not just the oligarchs. Transparency is the key. Game on!