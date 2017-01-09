Featured Letter

Regarding Greg Sauer's endless rant ("Reality therapy," Letters, Dec. 21), to me it was the quintessential and perfect, if nauseating, example of why they lost. If you are always right and anyone who disagrees with you is always wrong, this is the kind of elitist crap that sends even sensible folks to the "other side."

You cannot win friends and influence people when you keep telling them that if they do not agree with your position they are intellectually and morally inferior to you. Sorry, Dude, I have a master's degree and bathe regularly but still fall into the category of "The Great Unwashed" and "The Deplorables," according to you. I was never a Trump fan, but Mr. Sauer has changed that with his insulting and demeaning remarks directed toward anyone who finds his lecturing and posturing a big yawn, which probably even some of his lib friends do.