Ty Barnett, The Fab Four, a mission to Mars, and more events for this week

23 Thursday

Looking for something fun to do this weekend? Whether your jam is art, comedy, science or music, here's how we recommend spending the next few days:

Divided Comedy Tour

Those familiar with

are already fans of Ty Barnett, and he's co-headlining this tour with Ian Harris, whose Netflix special turned out to be quite the hit.

Topics include pretty much everything you fight with your family about during Thanksgiving dinner: politics, religion, race, parenting, relationships and everything else that "divides us."

Both comedians are known as being thoughtful and edgy. Hopefully it's not the kind of edgy that gets folks climbing out of their seats in rage, but if so then at least the tour delivered on its divisive promise.

8 p.m., Stargazers, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $15-$20, stargazerstheatre.com.

24 Friday

The Fab Four



Beatlemania will probably never die, so it's a fair bet that Beatles' tribute bands will continue to thrive. When it comes to tributes, these guys are the best of the best. Look forward to three costume changes (representing three phases of The Beatles' sound), "uncanny" live renditions of your favorite songs, and lots of screaming fans — that last part is up to you.

This is the 50th anniversary of

, so it's a fair bet some of those well-loved tracks will make it into the performance, too.



25 Saturday

MAKE IT to Mars exhibit opening

The Space Foundation Discovery Center's

is about as far from a "look, don't touch" museum exhibit as you can get.

Museum-goers can participate in hands-on activities like building space suits, rocket ships, solar sails and other cool devices that will be needed to explore Mars.

It may sound like a lot of crafts and tinkering, but this isn't just for kids. The joys of space exploration and learning have no age limit.

25 Saturday

Art & Wine

This is a fun three-fold event that G44 Gallery hosts during its exhibits. You'll start with an artist talk at the library, move to the gallery to view artwork, and then end with a wine tasting at Sovereignty Wines.

This month features artists Lori DiPasquale and Catherine Giglio, whose joint exhibit will be on display until April 1.

G44's retail outfit, Platform at G44, just opened up officially last week, so this is a good chance to check it out while enjoying all the rest that Art & Wine has to offer.