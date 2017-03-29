Dance, Monty Python and more events for your week's radar

29 Wednesday

The Stor(ies) of You and Me

Performed by Chicago's Ballet 5:8, this contemporary ballet performance "has something for everyone," according to host organization Colorado Ballet Society. It includes five separate, original pieces by two choreographers, each telling a story based on real-life experiences, which vary in theme from love to joy to the power of words. Plus, one of Colorado Ballet Society's own dancers, Brianna Klein, accepted a trainee position with Ballet 5:8 last year — it's exciting to see a local performer moving up in the competitive world of dance.

6-8 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 420 N. Nevada Ave., $10-$15, ballet58.org.

31 Friday

Earl Klugh's Weekend of Jazz



One of The Broadmoor's yearly traditions, this two-night Jazz extravaganza can get pretty luxurious. Hotel packages include tickets to both nights' performances, as well as after-hours performances, plus discounts on suite upgrades and golf green fees, exclusive activity sign-ups, spa service incentives and more. Or, you know, you could just go for the jazz. Performers include: Earl Klugh (of course), George Benson, David Sanborn, Jonathan Butler, Richard Elliot, Kandace Springs and Tom Braxton.

March 31-April 1, times vary, The Broadmoor, 1 Lake Ave., $65/show, $116/both nights, overnight packages start at $297.50/night, broadmoor.com.

1 Saturday

A Night of Monty Python

You're used to dance parties, costume parties and going to the club, but now for something completely different. (Except for the fact that that's the same joke everyone makes when they hear the words "Monty Python"). Tonight, you can celebrate everything from The Holy Grail to the Life of Brian to the Flying Circus with another one of the Zodiac's delightful themed events. Word on the streets is that there will be a costume contest, trivia, and — horror of horrors — something Spam-related to munch on.

8 p.m., Zodiac Venue and Bar, 230 Pueblo Ave., free, zodiacvenue.com.

2 Sunday

Yuri's Night

Join this global celebration that honors the rich history of the U.S. space program and the first man in space, Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin. Enjoy presentations from astronauts Lt. Col. Duane Carey, Col. Paul Lockhart, Maj. Gen. Ronald Sega and Kathryn Thornton, plus a special visit from former Russian cosmonaut Sergei Krikalev. Special events include an unveiling of a bust of Yuri Gagarin, donated to the Space Foundation by the Russian Embassy, virtual reality demos, games, a silent auction, spirit tasting and more. Also, all proceeds benefit STEM education programs.

5:30-9 p.m., Space Foundation Discovery Center, 4425 Arrowswest Drive, $45, ages 21 and older, goyurisnight.com.



