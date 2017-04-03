Manitou Art Center seeks entries for a free speech focused exhibit

click to enlarge
In times of political and cultural upheaval, art becomes an avenue for expression and resistance. Recently, our community has responded to the challenges of the times with multiple exhibitions and performances, such as Tim Gill Center’s Healing Wall Exhibition
, which provided an artistic outlet in the aftermath of the presidential election; and The Millibo Art Theatre’s Cabaret Voltaire
, which was meant to encourage performers to express themselves in a Dada-esque tradition through performance art of all kinds.
Now, The Manitou Art Center
will unveil an exciting new, ongoing exhibition that will allow all members of the community to visually represent their freedom of expression, whatever it is they wish to express.
The First Amendment Gallery
is unlike most MAC shows because it will accept submissions from anyone, members and non-members alike, in order to encourage artistic dialog from all corners of the community.
The call for entries states: “Submissions do not have to be political in nature, nor do they need to be consistent with the prevailing theme of the show. If you so choose, please feel free to let this show be a forum to stimulate discourse into the nature of personal freedom, and your ability to put forth your opinions without fear of rebuke.”
Portions of the gallery will rotate regularly to keep up with whatever rapid changes occur in our society, and to showcase reactions to those changes. The only restriction to The First Amendment Gallery
is that work be “hate-free.”
The first intake for The First Amendment Gallery
will be April 5, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., then on Wednesdays June 7, Aug. 2, Oct. 4 and Dec. 6. The show is not formally juried and all are welcome to submit their work.