Downtown's First Friday easier to navigate with new mobile interface

Good news, art lovers on the go: April’s First Friday is going to be a little easier to navigate thanks to some digital improvements by the Downtown Partnership
.
They’ve officially rolled out a revamped website
that’s mobile-friendly and, among other things, allows First Friday-goers to navigate the 25 special events happening throughout downtown on their mobile devices.
What’s more, there’s even an interactive gallery map that displays nearby bars and restaurants, in case you need some mid-art munchies or libations.
So even if you miss the guided tour (which begins this month at Gallery 113, 125 ½ N. Tejon St., at 6 p.m.), you’ll be able to find your way around First Friday’s galleries with relative ease.
And here are some cool exhibits you can look forward to: