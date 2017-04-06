Film, figure skating, fetish parties and more events to fill your weekend calendar

Say what you will about the, we're nothing if not eclectic. Whether you're looking for a fancy wine and beer party in support of local arts or something really wild at Voodoo Leatherworks for your Saturday night shenanigans, here's what we recommend for the weekend:

7 Friday

For Art's Sake: Keg & Cork Craft Beer & Wine Tasting

This is the sixth annual event to raise money for public arts projects throughout Woodland Park. Projects have included a "Story of Us" mural and improvements/restorations to Antler Alley. There will be 50 wines and 25 craft beers from around the country for your tasting pleasure, including local brews from Paradox and Bristol as well as Colorado vineyards. Other highlights include heavy hors d'oeuvres, music, art by local artists and — new this year — non-alcoholic libations. 6-9 p.m., Ute Pass Cultural Center, 210 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park, $20-$25, wpartsalliance.com.

7 Friday

Upstairs Inferno

In 1973, an arsonist set fire to the UpStairs Lounge in New Orleans, one of the area's few gay bars at the time. Thirty-two people were killed in the fire, and the tragedy went largely unrecognized by media. This film investigates the arson with a compassion that the victims didn't receive in the homophobic landscape of the early '70s. Since its premiere in 2015, Upstairs Inferno has received 14 awards, including Festival Favorite at Cinema Diverse in 2015 and three awards at FilmOut San Diego in 2016. 6:30-9 p.m., Pikes Peak Metropolitan Community Church, 1102 S. 21st St., facebook.com/pikespeak.mcc.

7 Friday - 8 Saturday

2017 World Synchronized Skating Championships

On the heels of the World Figure Skating Championships last week, a lesser-appreciated form of the sport comes to the Broadmoor World Arena with just as much flair and athleticism as its single-person and paired counterparts. Teams include 20 skaters, performing in perfect unison and intricate formations. It looks pretty, but it's also highly technical. Nineteen nations will compete in the event, and several local members of Team USA will be spectating, including Mirai Nagasu and Max Aaron. 5:30-10 p.m. April 7, 3:45-8:30 p.m. April 8, Broadmoor World Arena, 3185 Venetucci Blvd., tickets start at $33, broadmoorworldarena.com.

8 Saturday

Ass-Kickin' Fourth Anniversary Party

Celebrating Voodoo Leatherworks, our local alternative sexual lifestyle community center, which offers safe and clean sexual exploration, rocking fetish parties, as well as classes and workshops. Tonight's festivities include a raffle, a beer bust fundraiser for the Marquis Lifestyle Center, awards for volunteers and supporters, bootblacks to work with your leather (remember to tip!) and, of course, food and drink. Voodoo asks that folks dress in either semi-formal or formal attire, fetish clothing or leather, so get your kink on and celebrate. 7 p.m. to midnight, Voodoo Leatherworks, 2422 Busch Ave., $8-$10, ages 21 and older, voodooleatherworks.com.



