Music for all tastes, theater, dance and more hits the stage this week

12 Wednesday
Murs at the Black Sheep
Rapper Murs has been on a steady climb in the genre since breaking into the industry in 1993 with his first self-released single, achieving success in both underground and mainstream circles. He broke the Guinness World Record for longest rap marathon — 24 hours straight. The show welcomes four other unique hip hop artists offering a variety of entries in the style. 7:30 p.m., $15 in advance, $20 at the door, The Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., blacksheeprocks.com.
12 Wednesday
Hear Here Slam featuring SpeakEasy
The popular slam takes a field trip for the first event of the season and will be held in local art venue The Gallery Below. Summon your courage and your best slam poetry. The show includes an open mic segment where you can share with an enthusiastic crowd of your fellow spoken word artists. Tonight's open mic features special guests SpeakEasy, Colorado College’s first spoken word poetry troupe.
6:30-10 p.m., $5, The Gallery Below, 716B N. Weber St., 493-5084, thegallerybelow.com
14 Friday
Sylvia
-
Courtesy Funky Little Theater Company
This play is an intimate and humorous look at love and marriage sparked by an unlikely catalyst — a stray pup name Sylvia. It features the best and brightest of our city’s local theater stars. Plus, one dollar from every ticket sold supports All Breed Rescue, which focuses on rescuing, training and finding forever homes for at-risk dogs. Thursdays-Saturdays, 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, April 30, 4 p.m.; through April 30, $11-$15, Funky Little Theater Company, 2109 Templeton Gap Road, 425-9509, funkylittletheater.org.
15 Saturday
Cinderella
-
Courtesy Colorado Ballet Society
The elegance and beauty of classical ballet (and the stunning costumes that accompany it) bring new sophistication and wonder to the beloved fairy tale. Support the nurturing of young artists as you experience the talents of the Colorado Ballet Society’s pre-professional dancers, as well as the award-winning Colorado Youth Ballet Company. Tonight features guest artist, soloist and Colorado native Christopher Moulton of the Colorado Ballet.
3-5 p.m., $13-$18, Mitchell High School, 1205 Potter Drive, 272-7078, danceinthesprings.com.
15 Saturday
Hindemith: Mathis der Maler
Music follows art in this symphonic tribute to the work of German Renaissance painter Matthias Grünewald, composed by Paul Hindemith in 1934 and performed by the Colorado Springs Philharmonic after a narrative and visual media segment. Mathis der Maler
(Matthias the Painter) is broken into three movements that coordinate with panels in Grünewald’s Isenheim Altarpiece, which depicts the crucified Christ. Music from the symphony was reworked to create an opera of the same name, which was rejected as “degenerate” by the Nazis. 7:30-9:30 p.m., tickets start at $21, Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., csphilharmonic.org.
