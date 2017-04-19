More 4/20 festivities than you could ever remember to attend

click to enlarge Miranda Nelson / Flickr.com

April 20, the day when many a college student is known to skip classes to get high, is upon us. Now, especially in Colorado, we're freer than ever to celebrate the holiday without sneaking around, letting our 4/20 flag fly for all to see.If you're looking for festivities, they'll be everywhere in Colorado Springs. One Love Club, the Rasta church on the Westside, is stretching 4/20 into a three-day festival of chill musical acts. Eastsiders can check out the CannaCarnival at Club History. Be there by 7:30 p.m. for the stoner olympics, including bong pong, jointnastics, fruit bowl and a team smokeout.Find some out-of-this world, funky prog rock by the E.T.s, Indy Best Of winners, at Studio A64 downtown. Up north, the Dab Lounge and My Club 420 are teaming up with DL Heady's for a three-day festival with events at each club. We'll go out on a limb here to say that competitions of rolling a joint with an ounce, taking the fattest dab, and eating a pie laced with 1,000 mg of THC may get pretty entertaining. There will also be an absurd amount of live music, raffles and giveaways at Myxed Up Creations; bands and barbecue at Strawberry Fields; and hard-to-pass-up deals on medicine at all three of the Today's Health Care dispensaries. Have fun, be safe, and remember — maybe your math teacher can tell you're high...