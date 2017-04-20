Shockley-Zalabak Theater announced for upcoming UCCS Ent Center for the Arts

click to enlarge
-
Courtesy UCCS
-
Pam Shockley-Zalabak
When Chancellor Pam Shockley-Zalabak retired in February, she ended a 40-year career with the University of Colorado, Colorado Springs. Now, the school will honor her with the “Shockley-Zalabak Theater,” the 786-seat mainstage at the upcoming Ent Center for the Arts
.
The $70 million center, which plans to open in January of 2018, will host five performance venues for UCCS’ various performance companies and departments, as well as TheatreWorks, the professional theater company attached to the school. In addition, it will contain practice rooms, rehearsal studios, a reenvisioned Gallery of Contemporary Art and more — much-needed resources for the school’s thriving arts.
A $1.5 million fundraising campaign
to dedicate the mainstage, spearheaded by CU Regent Kyle Hybl and his wife Sally, has now been completed thanks to about 220 donors and a $75,000 contribution from the Boettcher Foundation, which supports funding for scholarships and nonprofit grants in Colorado. UCCS expects to officially dedicate the Shockley-Zalabak Theater in February of 2018.