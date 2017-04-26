Travis Tritt, Taste of OCC, the Greenie Awards and more events for the week

26 Wednesday

Travis Tritt

This guy has been a big name in country music for nearly 30 years — an impressive span. Many associate him with the big names in early '90s country, including Alan Jackson, Clint Black and Garth Brooks, but he's carved out his own niche, too. With influences from Southern rock to blues to gospel, Tritt's country style is unique and accessible, so tonight's show should be a good bet for fans of the genre. 7 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $53, pikespeakcenter.com.





28 Friday

Just Speak, Just Listen, Just Move

You want dance, music, poetry, visual art and rap on the same stage? You've come to the right event, well-suited to the distractible entertainment-lover. This New Mexico-based collective of creators, led by poet/artist/teacher Carlos Contreras, showcases "contemporary black and brown stories of celebration and lament with a distinctly Southwestern flair," all told in unique ways. Hosted by Idris Goodwin and featuring talented performers like teenage rapper/viral video sensation Zavier "Z Man" Thompson, it should be an eclectic and exciting evening. 7:30 p.m., CC's Cornerstone Arts Center, 825 N. Cascade Ave., coloradocollege.edu.





29 Saturday

Earth Month Fashion Show and Greenie Awards

On this, the 10th anniversary of Veda Salon & Spa and Rocky Mountain Field Institute's Earth Month celebration, expect a high-energy show with tons of sustainability-minded entertainment, including dance, music and more. All outfits in the fashion show are made from recycled materials, and Veda provides "spectacular" hair and makeup. Proceeds benefit Rocky Mountain Field Institute, a prolific local organization that works to preserve our trails, open spaces and landscapes. 7-10 p.m., Colorado Springs City Auditorium, 221 E. Kiowa St., $35-$50, rmfi.org.





28 Friday

Souvenir: A Fantasia on the Life of Florence Foster Jenkins

Florence Foster Jenkins is one of those strange and delightful characters from history —a wealthy eccentric who doggedly pursued a singing career in spite of the fact that she was horribly tone deaf. This play follows Florence to her career-defining performance at a sold-out Carnegie Hall in 1944. With only two characters and some delightful music, appropriately slaughtered, Souvenir promises to be a hilarious and powerful look at an oddly inspiring figure, who once said: "People may say I couldn't sing, but no one can ever say I didn't sing." 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays; through May 21, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center, 30 W. Dale St., $18-$20, csfineartscenter.org.





29 Saturday

2017 Cheyenne Mountain Trail Race

Not only does this annual race give you the opportunity to test your skills on 10K, 25K or 50K of beautiful trails, but it also supports Achilles Pikes Peak, a local group that helps athletes with disabilities hit the trails. All runners get a T-shirt, and prize money goes to the top three men and women in each race, but this definitely isn't about the prizes. Bonus: There will be a playground near the start/finish for kids, plus coffee for runners and lunch for everyone, provided by Roman Villa. 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Cheyenne Mountain State Park, 410 JL Ranch Heights, tinyurl.com/TrailRace2017.





30 Sunday

Taste of OCC

Old Colorado City hosts some of our favorite restaurants in town, and no event encapsulates its eclectic dining scene like this annual celebration of food and drink. Join 20 local restaurants, wineries and breweries — including Jake & Telly's, Cerberus Brewing, TAPAteria and more — as they sample out some of their favorite dishes. Proceeds support the Old Colorado City Foundation, which will put the money toward improvements in Bancroft Park. Noon to 4 p.m., Bancroft Park, 2408 W. Colorado Ave., $35-$50, tasteofocc.com.



