Artwork, Star Wars and unique cultural experiences make for an interesting week

Because we needed to include something for May the Fourth Be With You day. Defend your nerd cred and test your knowledge of the “five good theatrical Star Wars films” — no extended universe necessary. While we don't have an insider information as to what they're going to ask, we have a feeling “Who shot first?” may come up.Artists JayCee Beyale (Navajo) and Michelle “Milo” Lowden (Acoma Pueblo) incorporate their Native American heritage into their art. Beyale says of their work: “We both have our own individual ways of modernizing what has been done for a long period of time.” Lowden founded Milo Creations, specializing in hand-painted Pueblo jewelry; Beyale runs a local screen printing shop.For the thriftier art-lovers among us, this is a good opportunity to purchase less expensive pieces from some of the area's best artists. Tour more than 30 open studios for a different kind of shopping experience, and pick up some gifts along the way. Extra perks include make-and-take workshops for the family, giveaways and prizes.Celebrate the horse course that’s been long in the making. The event will include activities and entertainment, including the Fort Carson Mounted Color Guard and an original 1800s wagon to explore. Good for saddle clubs, individuals on horseback or your general equestrian enthusiast.Enjoy the diverse and unique culture of Africa with entertainment, food and educational opportunities. If you come from Africa, or if you’ve ever visited, this is a good opportunity to share experiences. While particularly valuable to students of the diaspora, the event’s open to the public for a reason — go have fun and learn a little.