Artwork, Star Wars and unique cultural experiences make for an interesting week

4 Thursday
Let the Wookiee Win: A Star Wars Quiz
Because we needed to include something for May the Fourth Be With You day. Defend your nerd cred and test your knowledge of the “five good theatrical Star Wars films” — no extended universe necessary. While we don't have an insider information as to what they're going to ask, we have a feeling “Who shot first?” may come up. 7-10 p.m., Jack Quinn Irish Alehouse & Pub, 21 S. Tejon St., $5, geekswhodrink.com.
5 Friday
CULTURE
Artists JayCee Beyale (Navajo) and Michelle “Milo” Lowden (Acoma Pueblo) incorporate their Native American heritage into their art. Beyale says of their work: “We both have our own individual ways of modernizing what has been done for a long period of time.” Lowden founded Milo Creations, specializing in hand-painted Pueblo jewelry; Beyale runs a local screen printing shop. 5 p.m. to midnight, The Modbo, 17C E. Bijou St., facebook.com/themodbo.
6 Saturday
Under $100 Spring Art and Gifts Sale
-
Courtesy Cottonwood Center for the Arts
For the thriftier art-lovers among us, this is a good opportunity to purchase less expensive pieces from some of the area's best artists. Tour more than 30 open studios for a different kind of shopping experience, and pick up some gifts along the way. Extra perks include make-and-take workshops for the family, giveaways and prizes. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Cottonwood Center for the Arts, 427 E. Colorado Ave., cottonwoodcenterforthears.com.
6 Saturday
Equestrian Skills Course Grand Opening
Celebrate the horse course that’s been long in the making. The event will include activities and entertainment, including the Fort Carson Mounted Color Guard and an original 1800s wagon to explore. Good for saddle clubs, individuals on horseback or your general equestrian enthusiast. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Bear Creek Regional Park, 245 Bear Creek Road, 377-2697.
7 Sunday
Africa Day
Enjoy the diverse and unique culture of Africa with entertainment, food and educational opportunities. If you come from Africa, or if you’ve ever visited, this is a good opportunity to share experiences. While particularly valuable to students of the diaspora, the event’s open to the public for a reason — go have fun and learn a little. 3 p.m., CC’s Cornerstone Arts Center, 825 N. Cascade Ave., coloradocollege.edu.
