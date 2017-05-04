Tiny House Jamboree to leave Colorado Springs

click to enlarge
Despite Colorado Springs now being home to tiny home builders like EcoCabins
and Tumbleweed Tiny Homes
, the largest tiny home manufacturer in the U.S.
, it has never really been poised to be the "tiny housing 'capital of America'" as this Gazette article
would have us believe.
While more progressive cities like Portland are testing programs such as tiny houses for the homeless
, the Springs relegates them to RV parks, with building and zoning requirements not currently allowing for them to gain a foothold inside the city as residences.
As we detailed in our article last year
on a program calling for a similar solution as Portland's, here's the central problem:
There's a way around minimum square footage requirements if you build the home on wheels, call it an RV and register it with the state through the DMV. But then you run up against another pesky roadblock: You can't live out of an RV parked on a residential lot as a permanent residence.
Regarding regulations and tiny homes, there's a lot you need to know
, city by city.
What's especially going to not
make the Springs the tiny home capital of anything is news today that we're now losing the Tiny House Jamboree.
This is a popular annual event in August each year that was reported to draw more than 50,000 visitors
last year.
Here's the beginning of what they have today on their website
:
We have very exciting news coming over the next few days, with even bigger plans for the future! As this movement and industry continue to explode, it is clear our grassroots event was getting too big for Colorado Springs, the venue, or our Jamboree group to handle alone. Therefore, we are postponing the dates, changing the venue, adding professional resources, and have temporarily suspended ticket sales and vendor registration. Check on our website on our Facebook page or newsletter for information. We will post updates as soon as they are available.
And a little more on their Facebook page:
Doug Price, president and CEO of the Colorado Springs Convention & Visitors Bureau, says he's unable to gauge an accurate economic impact on what losing the Jamboree means. The calculators used for such data need inputs such as how many attendees came from out of the area and stayed the night in hotel rooms, etc. It's not data his office has for this event.
We have reached out to the organizers of the Jamboree for more information and will update this posting if we receive any.
What Price did feel comfortable saying, was that if somehow all of those 50,000-plus weekend attendees were only locals (they weren't) economic impact would still exceed $60,000 a day, bare minimum.
We aren't in the guessing game here at the Indy
, either, but we'd feel comfortable wagering that the event probably carried an impact well into the six digits, if not low millions. It's a shame to lose it.