Artspace survey on its way, calling on creatives

Artspace's presentation at a focus group, during its preliminary feasibility visit.
Colorado Springs needs to amp up its affordable housing. Anyone who has looked for a home or an apartment in recent years is familiar with the struggle to balance rent with location with accessibility (i.e. transportation) to core areas.
The Colorado Springs Creative Collective, a group of arts-minded community leaders, have been working on a way to mitigate this problem, at least for the area’s artists and creatives. The proposed solution, Artspace
, is a Minneapolis-based organization that has created artistic live/work communities in cities across the country, including here in Colorado. Their Loveland development is the only Colorado project currently in operation, but developments have started in Lakewood, Denver and Trinidad. It's possible Colorado Springs will be next on that list.
The process takes a long while — already we’re about two years in — and has multiple phases. The first phase involved Artspace working closely with the steering committee, and included meetings with leaders in the local arts, location scouting, and a public meeting to address needs and hopes for an affordable live/work space.
The next phase requires quite a bit more public input.
The Arts Market Survey, which will roll out on May 15, is meant to assess need and priorities within the artistic community. While in no way a commitment to finalize plans with Artspace, the survey will gather necessary data to inform the collective’s next step. For instance, what kind of monthly rate can you afford as a working artist? What kind of space do you need (studio, performance, retail, etc.)? Do you have any other big ideas?
“This is the chance to make sure our community voices exactly what it needs as far as space and amenities for creatives,” says Claire Swinford, Urban Engagement Manager of the Downtown Partnership. “We have the chance to seize on some energy and some expertise but ultimately where this goes needs to be a reflection of our community, as diverse and inclusive as it is.”
The Colorado Springs Creative Collective asks that working artists participate in this survey, people who might benefit from affordable, downtown-adjacent housing in order to more easily pursue their artistic aspirations.
Those who wish to learn more about Artspace, the Arts Market Survey and what comes next are invited to a launch reception at the Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center on May 15, 5:30 p.m.
The whole Colorado Springs Creative Collective project team will be on-hand, along with representatives from Artspace, who will take questions. The event will also include a cash bar and free food.
Artspace holding a public meeting during its preliminary feasibility phase.
Swinford says that anyone who is curious is welcome to attend. “This will be a chance to hear from some of our ArtSpace partners directly,” she says, “and get a little bit more of a detailed view of where we are in the development process, and what the Arts Market Survey is meant to do.”
If you are unable to make the launch reception, they ask that you complete the survey online
, sometime before the first week of July. If you’re interested in learning more about the project as it continues, you can sign up for the collective’s newsletter
.