Drag and body paint parties for your nightlife, sports and more for the day

13 Saturday



Body Paint Palooza

See models in intricate body paint and get gussied yourself for no extra charge. Some highlights of tonight's event include live music, art booths and dancing tunes spun by DJ Gravity. Food and drink specials go all night, including $2 shots, so you might want to get an Uber lined up. 8 p.m. to 2 a.m., Royal Castle Lounge & Grill, 2355 Platte Place, $15-$20, ages 21 and older, motormouth.hiphop/bodypaintpalooza.





Disney Show

Snow White eat your heart out! (What, bad joke?) These queens are the fairest in the land. See your favorite local drag queens and kings in some magical Disney-themed performances tonight. Bonus: The United Court of the Pikes Peak Empire donates proceeds to various local organizations. 8-10 p.m., Club Q, 3430 N. Academy Blvd., donations accepted, ucppe.org.





15 Monday

Tin Soldiers Skate Session

The Adaptive Skate Kollective and Sk8-Strong are inviting local skaters to shred alongside these amazing athletes with disabilities while getting a first-hand look at adaptive skateboarding. Today's special guest is paralympic medalist and X-Games gold medalist Keith Gabel. After the session, enjoy a screening of Tin Soldiers at Ivywild, so you can learn more about the adaptive sports scene. 3-6 p.m., Memorial Park Skate Park, 1605 E. Pikes Peak Ave., free, sk8-strong.org.





19 Friday

Pikes Peak Birding and Nature Festival

Audubon enthusiasts rejoice — this is a weekend filled with all things bird. Check out lectures, workshops, bird hikes and a keynote speech by Bill Schmoker, a leader and educator in Colorado birding. We recommend grabbing your camera, clipboard, birdseed and binoculars so you can get birding! May 19-21, registration required by May 15, various locations, pikespeakbirding-andnaturefestival.org.