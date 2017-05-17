All Pikes Peak Reads announces theme and titles for this community-wide reading initiative

click to enlarge
Each year, Pikes Peak Library District’s All Pikes Peak Reads
events engage and connect the community through common literary experiences. With discussions, panel presentations, film screenings and more related to selected titles, this months-long initiative allows readers to deepen intertextual understanding.
The theme and titles for this year’s All Pikes Peak Reads (Sept. 5-Nov. 17) have officially been announced, so community members planning to participate can start preparing.
The theme: “Cultures, Conflicts, & Cuisines,” which, according to a press release, “connects the threads of cultural enlightenment, familial and social conflicts, social and romantic injustice, and the cuisines that make our world such a diverse home for us all.”
Keep an eye on the PPLD website as events are announced. In the meantime, check out the titles and their suggested demographics below:
Adults: Like Water for Chocolate by Linda Esquivel
Teens/Young Adults: Under a Painted Sky by Stacey Lee
Children: Save Me a Seat by Sarah Weeks
Academic: Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992 by Anna Deavere Smith
All APPR titles are available electronically via the PPLD website.