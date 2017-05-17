Search

Abstractions

Archives | RSS

Wednesday, May 17, 2017

Entertainment

All Pikes Peak Reads announces theme and titles for this community-wide reading initiative

Posted By on Wed, May 17, 2017 at 8:39 AM

click to enlarge like_water_for_chocolate_book_cover_.png
Each year, Pikes Peak Library District’s All Pikes Peak Reads events engage and connect the community through common literary experiences. With discussions, panel presentations, film screenings and more related to selected titles, this months-long initiative allows readers to deepen intertextual understanding.

The theme and titles for this year’s All Pikes Peak Reads (Sept. 5-Nov. 17) have officially been announced, so community members planning to participate can start preparing.

The theme: “Cultures, Conflicts, & Cuisines,” which, according to a press release, “connects the threads of cultural enlightenment, familial and social conflicts, social and romantic injustice, and the cuisines that make our world such a diverse home for us all.”

Keep an eye on the PPLD website as events are announced. In the meantime, check out the titles and their suggested demographics below:

Adults: Like Water for Chocolate by Linda Esquivel

Teens/Young Adults: Under a Painted Sky by Stacey Lee

Children: Save Me a Seat by Sarah Weeks

Academic: Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992 by Anna Deavere Smith

All APPR titles are available electronically via the PPLD website.

Tags: , , ,

Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Current Issue

Issue Cover

Slideshows

Latest in Abstractions

Top Topics in Abstractions

Entertainment (3)

Arts (2)

Politics (2)

More

Blogroll

Contact

Colorado Springs Independent

  • 235 S. Nevada Ave.
  • Colorado Springs, CO 80903
  • (719) 577-4545
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • Newsletters

The Paper

Read

Write

Calendar

House

All content © Copyright 2017, The Colorado Springs Independent

Website powered by Foundation