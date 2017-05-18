Gallery shows, grilled cheese, music and more for the days ahead

Make the most of your weekend — whether it's art, food, sport or music — with this week's choice events.

19 Friday

Jim Van Hoy

Van Hoy has an impressive photography pedigree, with more awards than we can attempt to list here. You may have seen his work at the Colorado Springs Airport, various Pikes Peak libraries and other local galleries. He draws inspiration from both natural and constructed worlds, taking stunning photographs in vibrant color and black-and-white. 5:30-8 p.m.; on display through June 24, G44 Gallery, 1785 S. Eighth St., Suite A, galleryg44.com.







20 Saturday

Grill Cheese Fest and Craft Beer Pairing

This ain't your mama's grilled cheese — some awesome local chefs and craft brewers have come together for the perfect pairing. Chow down and drink up with live music provided by The LDK Band. What's more, proceeds go to Ascending to Health Respite Care, which — among many services — provides a safe place for homeless people to recover after being discharged from the hospital. 4-9 p.m., Catalyst Campus, 555 E. Pikes Peak Ave., $20, ages 21 and older, athrc.com.

20 Saturday

Vintage Baseball Game

Baseball is all well and good, but baseball played by 1864 rules can be delightful, especially if the players are wearing 1860s-inspired uniforms. After their crushing defeat two years ago, the Manitou Springs Heritage Center Lungers have challenged the Denver & Rio Grande Reds to a rematch. Root for the home team! 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Roger Maestas Field, El Paso Boulevard and Beckers Lane, Manitou Springs, donations support the Manitou Springs Heritage Center, manitouspringsheritagecenter.com.



21 Sunday

The Dear Hunter

The Dear Hunter functions as both the name of the band and the name of the character whose story they tell with each album. Their newest album, Act V: Hymns with the Devil in Confessional, serves as the fifth installment in the hunter's tale. If you want a break from the story, check out one of their coolest albums, The Color Spectrum, a musical interpretation of all colors on the visible spectrum. That's prog rock for you. 7 p.m., Black Sheep, 2106 E. Platte Ave., $10.39-$22, blacksheeprocks.com.







22 Monday

Bikepacking: Conquering the Great Divide

For five consecutive summers, Debra Ackley and Sarah Andrews have ridden a segment of the Great Divide Trail. To put that in perspective, The Great Divide Trail is about 3,100 miles long. These are the gals you want to teach you about bikepacking. Check out this special Adventure on Tap speaker series event to benefit from their expertise. 6-8 p.m., Buffalo Lodge Bicycle Resort, 2 El Paso Blvd., facebook.com/upadownaaot.



