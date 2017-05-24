Music, theater, Territory Days and more from this week's event calendar

24 Wednesday
Falseyedols Album Release
Falseyedols calls itself a "conscious movement of artists," having produced everything from music to visual art to clothing. Their debut album — and tonight's performance — features Stoney Bertz, D Stylz, 2 Fly and eLiMenCe.
Following the release, stick around for a regular Word Wednesdays open mic.
9 p.m. to 2 a.m., Tremors Nightclub, 112 N. Nevada Ave., respectthemic.com.
25 Thursday
Extremities
This is a tough but worthwhile play, following the moral struggle of a woman who captures her attempted rapist. It blurs the lines between justice and revenge, bringing up hard human truths. If you need another reason to go, know that a portion of proceeds benefits Zonta Club of the Pikes Peak Area and Human Trafficking Task Force of Southern Colorado. Thursdays-Saturdays, 7 p.m., Sundays, 4 p.m.; through May 28, Funky Little Theater Company, 2109 Templeton Gap Road, $11-$15, funkylittletheater.org.
27 Saturday
42nd Annual Territory Days
A local favorite summer festival for a reason, Territory Days has something for all ages and interests. As per usual, enjoy beer gardens, live music, kids' activities, and a huge craft and vendor fair. Things to look forward to this year: live blacksmithing and Wild West gunfights. Yeehaw!
May 27-29, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Old Colorado City, free to attend, shopoldcoloradocity.com.
30 Tuesday
Tigers & Tuxedos
Before you panic, no you don't need to wear a tuxedo. Just enjoy the food, drink and silent auction. Proceeds benefit the WildHeart Foundation, which works to enrich the lives of animals in captivity. Something neat: The foundation makes toys for captive animals out of recycled fire hose, and they'll show you how. 7-10 p.m., The Pinery at the Hill, 775 W. Bijou St., $40-$50, thewildheartfoundation.org.
