Lifetime state parks pass for seniors

Like getting into every Colorado State Park for the grand sum of $175 until the day you die. (Or at least until the day you can no longer escape your nursing home.)
Congratulations, you lucky old farts.
Here are the details:
Colorado State Parks’ Lifetime Pass for Seniors Available Nov. 1
DENVER — Colorado State Parks will begin selling the new Aspen Leaf Lifetime Senior Pass on Nov. 1, two months earlier than planned. The Lifetime Senior Passes, available for $175, will be valid for the lifetime of the purchaser. The Lifetime Senior Pass will be available to Colorado residents ages 64 and older.
The Lifetime Senior Pass will be sold at all Colorado State Parks, the Colorado State Parks Denver office, the Southeast Region office in Colorado Springs, the Rocky Mountain region office in Clifton near Grand Junction and the Littleton office. For a complete list of retail outlets, visit http://parks.state.co.us/ParksPasses/.
The new Aspen Leaf Lifetime Senior Pass was created by Senate Bill 10-071, which passed this year.
Attracting more than 12 million visitors per year, Colorado's 42 State Parks are a vital cornerstone of Colorado's economy and quality of life. Colorado State Parks encompass 225,260 land and water acres, offering some of the best outdoor recreation destinations in the state. Colorado State Parks is a leader in providing opportunities for outdoor recreation, protecting the state’s favorite landscapes, teaching generations about nature and partnering with communities. Colorado State Parks also manage more than 4,100 campsites, and 57 cabins and yurts. For more information on Colorado State Parks or to purchase an annual pass online, visit www.parks.state.co.us.
