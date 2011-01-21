IndyBlog

Archives | RSS

Friday, January 21, 2011

Media

Gazette lays off at least five

Posted By on Fri, Jan 21, 2011 at 6:22 PM

Once again, the Gazette is eliminating jobs in an apparent effort to improve its bottom line. But after laying off at least five people Friday, the bigwigs were out having a good time during happy hour at The Famous restaurant downtown.

At least three newsroom employees, one from the weekly Fresh Ink supplement and another from administration reportedly were dismissed. There was no confirmation from the Gazette, but rumors had been swirling in recent weeks that another round of layoffs might be coming.

These were the first layoffs at the daily newspaper since November 2009, when the paper cut 11 employees, including seven from the newsroom. The layoffs began in March 2007, when 23 staff members were let go.

Spotted: Gazette editor Jeff Thomas (center) and others in the papers hierarchy were at The Famous on Friday evening, though publisher Steve Pope left just before this photo was taken.
  • Bryce Crawford
  • Spotted: Gazette editor Jeff Thomas (center) and others in the paper's hierarchy were at The Famous on Friday evening, though publisher Steve Pope left just before this photo was taken.

Tags:

  |  
Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of Gazette

Comments (21)

Showing 1-21 of 21

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-21 of 21

Add a comment

Most Commented On

Top Topics in IndyBlog

City Gov (14)

Local News (13)

Food & Drink (6)

Outdoors (6)

Politics (6)

More

Most Shared Stories

Top Viewed Stories

Blogroll

COLORADO SPRINGS INDEPENDENT: Home | Jobs @ the Indy | Privacy Policy | Advertising | Order Reprints | | Find a Newsstand | Comment Policy | Contact Us | RSS

All content © Copyright 2016, The Colorado Springs Independent   |   Website powered by Foundation