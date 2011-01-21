Gazette lays off at least five

Once again, the Gazette is eliminating jobs in an apparent effort to improve its bottom line. But after laying off at least five people Friday, the bigwigs were out having a good time during happy hour at The Famous restaurant downtown.

At least three newsroom employees, one from the weekly Fresh Ink supplement and another from administration reportedly were dismissed. There was no confirmation from the Gazette, but rumors had been swirling in recent weeks that another round of layoffs might be coming.

These were the first layoffs at the daily newspaper since November 2009, when the paper cut 11 employees, including seven from the newsroom. The layoffs began in March 2007, when 23 staff members were let go.