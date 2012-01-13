Celebrating water. Yes, water.

Let's face it: No one can argue that the most important thing to sustain life, including here in Colorado Springs, is water.
It's a topic that should be near and dear to everyone. And to help pay homage, Colorado Springs Utilities is planning a local launch of Colorado Water 2012. Springs Utilities, with its massive Southern Delivery System pipeline to bring water here from Pueblo Reservoir, is something of a water baron, so it's taking the lead on this one.
Here's the press release:
Colorado Springs Utilities - in partnership with the Pikes Peak Library District and twelve other non-profits - is holding a local kickoff event for Colorado Water 2012 on Jan. 26, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Citadel Mall, Imagination Celebration space (between Dillard's and Burlington Coat Factory).
Colorado Water 2012 is a statewide celebration and recognition of water; a resource of huge importance nationally, but even more so in states like Colorado, and cities like Colorado Springs where there is no local river or waterway. State population is projected to double by 2050, causing municipal water demands to increase dramatically, and putting an even greater emphasis on conservation and the infrastructure required to bring water to Colorado communities.
The kickoff event will feature interactive activities for all-ages, a complete schedule of upcoming free educational programs, and network opportunities with Water 2012 partners.
For Colorado Springs Utilities, Water 2012 comes at a critical time as we face increasing regulatory requirements, aging infrastructure, fluctuating supply due to variable weather conditions, and building the Southern Delivery System. The event brings a year-long focus on these issues as well as a renewed focus on where our water comes from (approximately 70% of our water supply comes from more than 200 miles away), the unique challenges we have historically faced to bring water to the city, and the importance of using the resource wisely.
On a statewide level, Colorado Water 2012 will officially kick off Jan. 25-27 at the 2012 Annual Convention of the Colorado Water Congress in Denver.
Partners include the Bear Creek and Fountain Creek Nature Centers; Catamount Institute; Cheyenne Mountain Zoo; City of Colorado Springs; Galleries of Contemporary Arts; UCCS; Garden of the Gods Visitor Center; Imagination Celebration; Rocky Mountain Field Institute; Science Matters; and the Space Foundation.
