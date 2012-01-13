Celebrating water. Yes, water.

Let's face it: No one can argue that the most important thing to sustain life, including here in Colorado Springs, is water.

It's a topic that should be near and dear to everyone. And to help pay homage, Colorado Springs Utilities is planning a local launch of Colorado Water 2012. Springs Utilities, with its massive Southern Delivery System pipeline to bring water here from Pueblo Reservoir, is something of a water baron, so it's taking the lead on this one.

Here's the press release: