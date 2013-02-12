Better than health class: Event for girls tonight

romana klee



There were a lot of things I didn't like about health class back when I was in middle school.

Chief among them was sitting in a room full of boys and talking about ... you know ... vaginas. At 13, I was pretty sure nothing could be more humiliating.

At the same time, health class provided a lot of important information for me. It was good to know how my body worked and what kind of behavior would put me at risk for an STD. And, while I know those who believe in "abstinence education" will object, I can tell you that nothing disuades kids from sex more than describing herpes in detail, then following it up with a video of a live birth.

Anyway, I guess these days educators have finally figured out that there's a better way to educate kids, especially girls. The trick? Get an expert in the room and kick the boys out. That's exactly what will be happening at Meadows Park Community Center, 1943 S. El Paso Ave., tonight from 4 to 6 p.m. The event is free and open to all girls.

According to a press release, "Tomi-Ann Roberts, Ph.D., the Winkler-Herman endowed Professor of Psychology at Colorado College, expert researcher and speaker in the area of the psychology of gender, is helping to educate and empower girls in a special teen training led by U by Kotex and Girls For A Change, a national nonprofit organization that helps girls create social change within their communities."

Roberts will talk about:

• Her involvement with Generation Know;

• Where girls can get correct information on their health

• Myths versus truths when it comes to vaginal health

• How girls can get involved with Generation Know

• Advice on how to reshape the way society thinks and talks about girls’ health

