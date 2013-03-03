10 most expensive homes in El Paso County

Editor's note: We have deleted owners' personal information from the list below out of respect for their privacy.
Using a combination of photos and records provided by the El Paso County Assessor's office and those found on Google, we present the 10 most valuable single-family homes in the county, as ranked by the 2012 market value listed on the assessor's site. (What they're worth in today's market — or in other words, what somebody would actually pay for them — is anybody's guess.)
10. 2325 Stratton Woods View
Value: $3.15 million
Rooms: 17; 6 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms
Square feet: 6,967
9. 93 S. Marland Road
8. 2254 Stratton Forest Heights
Value: $3.58 million
Rooms: 18; 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
Square feet: 6,077
7. 81 S. Marland Road
Value: $3.6 million
Rooms: 20; 6 bedrooms, 8.5 bathrooms
Square feet: 12,358
6. 755 El Pomar Road, #421
Value: $3.63 million
Rooms: 11; 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
Square feet: 6,350
5. 3590 Maison View
Value: $3.77 million
Rooms: 21; 8 bedrooms, 8.5 bathrooms
Square feet: 9,274
4. 1070 High Lake View
Value: $3.88 million
Rooms: 16; 4 bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms
Square feet: 8,380
3. 2354 Stratton Forest Heights
Value: $3.97 million
Rooms: 24; 6 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms. (View a video tour of the home here.)
Square feet: 11,868
2. 12795 Oak Cliff Way
Value: $4.27 million
Rooms: 20; 5 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms
Square feet: 13,219
1. 4530 Governors Point
Value: $6.39 million
Rooms: 25; 7 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms
Square feet: 14,000
