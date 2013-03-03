IndyBlog

Sunday, March 3, 2013

10 most expensive homes in El Paso County

Posted By on Sun, Mar 3, 2013 at 2:22 PM

Editor's note: We have deleted owners' personal information from the list below out of respect for their privacy.

Using a combination of photos and records provided by the El Paso County Assessor's office and those found on Google, we present the 10 most valuable single-family homes in the county, as ranked by the 2012 market value listed on the assessor's site. (What they're worth in today's market — or in other words, what somebody would actually pay for them — is anybody's guess.)

10. 2325 Stratton Woods View

2325_Stratton_Woods_View.png

Value: $3.15 million
Rooms: 17; 6 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms
Square feet: 6,967

9. 93 S. Marland Road

93_S._Marland_Road.png
  • Google Maps


Value: $3.38 million
Rooms: 17; 6 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms
Square feet: 11,231

8. 2254 Stratton Forest Heights

2254_Stratton_Forest_Heights.png

Value: $3.58 million
Rooms: 18; 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
Square feet: 6,077

7. 81 S. Marland Road

81_S._Marland_Road.png

Value: $3.6 million
Rooms: 20; 6 bedrooms, 8.5 bathrooms
Square feet: 12,358

6. 755 El Pomar Road, #421

755_El_Pomar_Road.png
  • Google Maps

Value: $3.63 million
Rooms: 11; 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
Square feet: 6,350

5. 3590 Maison View

3590_Maison_View.png
  • Google Maps

Value: $3.77 million
Rooms: 21; 8 bedrooms, 8.5 bathrooms
Square feet: 9,274

4. 1070 High Lake View

1070_High_Lake_View.png

Value: $3.88 million
Rooms: 16; 4 bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms
Square feet: 8,380

3. 2354 Stratton Forest Heights

2354_Stratton_Forest_Heights.png

Value: $3.97 million
Rooms: 24; 6 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms. (View a video tour of the home here.)
Square feet: 11,868

2. 12795 Oak Cliff Way

12795_Oak_Cliff_Way.png

Value: $4.27 million
Rooms: 20; 5 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms
Square feet: 13,219

1. 4530 Governors Point

4530_Governors_Point.png

Value: $6.39 million
Rooms: 25; 7 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms
Square feet: 14,000

Comments

