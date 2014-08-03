Goat Cheese: A love-hate kinda thing

click to enlarge Lindsey Aparicio

click to enlarge Lindsey Aparicio

Do you loveor do you hate it?Consider where you are from and what type of goat cheese you are imagining. If you’re like me, you’re picturing something like this:I was born and raised in, and the only goat cheese I ever knew was the chalky, creamy, white log that caused your salivary glands to cramp up in self-protection. It’s the goat cheese that restaurants serve on pizzas or in salads, the kind you put out on a platter surrounded by crackers, accompanied by your fancy cheese-spreading knife. That’s the goat cheese I knew, and didn’t love.Since beginning life as The Goat Cheese Lady, I‘ve learned that the people I know from Colorado Springs, or north of here, think of all goat cheese as thepreviously described.There are lovers and there are haters,But then I was introduced to what seemed like an entirely different world of goat cheese.The people I’ve met, and taught, who grew up south of the Springs (Pueblo, Trinidad, Aguilar, Walsenburg, etc.) speak of an entirely different kind of goat cheese. To them, goat cheese is a hard block of slightly sweet, sliceable, grateable cheese with a bit of a squeak. Most commonly, it comes plain or flavored with chilies. It’s an Italian-style goat cheese, still made at bothandin, with goat milk that is unpasteurized and turned into cheese that requires no aging. This type of cheese was “grandfathered in,” according to, “allowing it to be made with non-pasteurized milk.”Make no mistake: To the people south of the Springs,is goat cheese. To them, anything else is just disgusting. My taste buds have learned to enjoy both chevre and Italian-style goat cheese — eating the first on salads, and saving the latter for eating in slices.So if you aren’t up for the tangy flavor of “regular” goat cheese, or if you’re one of the aforementioned haters, I implore you to try the flavors coming from Southern Colorado’s goat-cheese-makers. Your taste buds will be pleased.