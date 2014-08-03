Goat Cheese: A love-hate kinda thing

Do you love goat cheese
or do you hate it?
Consider where you are from and what type of goat cheese you are imagining. If you’re like me, you’re picturing something like this:
I was born and raised in Colorado Springs
, and the only goat cheese I ever knew was the chalky, creamy, white log that caused your salivary glands to cramp up in self-protection. It’s the goat cheese that restaurants serve on pizzas or in salads, the kind you put out on a platter surrounded by crackers, accompanied by your fancy cheese-spreading knife. That’s the goat cheese I knew, and didn’t love.
Since beginning life as The Goat Cheese Lady, I‘ve learned that the people I know from Colorado Springs, or north of here, think of all goat cheese as the chevre
previously described.
There are lovers and there are haters, and no one in between
.
But then I was introduced to what seemed like an entirely different world of goat cheese.
The people I’ve met, and taught, who grew up south of the Springs (Pueblo, Trinidad, Aguilar, Walsenburg, etc.) speak of an entirely different kind of goat cheese. To them, goat cheese is a hard block of slightly sweet, sliceable, grateable cheese with a bit of a squeak. Most commonly, it comes plain or flavored with chilies. It’s an Italian-style goat cheese, still made at both Zubal Goat Dairy
and Philpott Goat Dairy
in Hoehne, Colorado
, with goat milk that is unpasteurized and turned into cheese that requires no aging. This type of cheese was “grandfathered in,” according to Tom Zubal
, “allowing it to be made with non-pasteurized milk.”
Make no mistake: To the people south of the Springs, that
is goat cheese. To them, anything else is just disgusting. My taste buds have learned to enjoy both chevre and Italian-style goat cheese — eating the first on salads, and saving the latter for eating in slices.
So if you aren’t up for the tangy flavor of “regular” goat cheese, or if you’re one of the aforementioned haters, I implore you to try the flavors coming from Southern Colorado’s goat-cheese-makers. Your taste buds will be pleased.
Lindsey is a city girl turned urban farm girl. She and her family are the proud stewards of a few milking goats, a lot of working chickens, an organic garden and a budding orchard. Just around the corner is the city. But she, and her farm, are hidden by the rocks. Follow her on Twitter (@goatcheeselady) and FaceBook (The Goat Cheese Lady) or visit her website (thegoatcheeselady.com). E-mail questions, comments, suggestions, etc to Lindsey at: thegoatcheeselady@gmail.com.