Trinity Brewing insults Colorado Springs, social-media responds with fury

click to enlarge
Yesterday, the Colorado Springs blog Focus on the Beer
unveiled the results
of its Best of Beer poll in the category of best barrel-aged beer. After votes were tabulated, it turns out Paradox Beer Company took first, with Nano 108 Brewing Co. and Trinity Brewing Co. finishing second and third, respectively.
Third place rubbed Trinity the wrong way, however, and its Twitter account lashed out at Colorado Springs beer drinkers. After calling the results a joke, the brewery wrote
, "not mad ;) I've pretty much accepted the education level of the city #fastfoodnation #royalewithcheese #winning." It then wrote
, "and it's situations like this that pretty much guarantee we will be leaving the springs."
(Brewer Jason Yester previously told
the Denver Post
he plans to move to Denver.)
Locals didn't take well to all that, which apparently led to a
rash of accounts
being blocked by the brewery. The event also spawned a Reddit thread
with 38 comments, so far. More comments can be found on this
Colorado Springs Memes post. Anyway, here's a sample of reactions
: