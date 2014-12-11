IndyBlog

Archives | RSS

Thursday, December 11, 2014

Food & Drink

Trinity Brewing insults Colorado Springs, social-media responds with fury

Posted By on Thu, Dec 11, 2014 at 12:07 PM

click to enlarge screen_shot_2014-12-11_at_10.10.15_am.png

Yesterday, the Colorado Springs blog Focus on the Beer unveiled the results of its Best of Beer poll in the category of best barrel-aged beer. After votes were tabulated, it turns out Paradox Beer Company took first, with Nano 108 Brewing Co. and Trinity Brewing Co. finishing second and third, respectively.

Third place rubbed Trinity the wrong way, however, and its Twitter account lashed out at Colorado Springs beer drinkers. After calling the results a joke, the brewery wrote, "not mad ;) I've pretty much accepted the education level of the city #fastfoodnation #royalewithcheese #winning." It then wrote, "and it's situations like this that pretty much guarantee we will be leaving the springs."

(Brewer Jason Yester previously told the Denver Post he plans to move to Denver.)

Locals didn't take well to all that, which apparently led to a rash of accounts being blocked by the brewery. The event also spawned a Reddit thread with 38 comments, so far. More comments can be found on this Colorado Springs Memes post. Anyway, here's a sample of reactions:

screen_shot_2014-12-11_at_10.17.36_am.png
screen_shot_2014-12-11_at_10.20.03_am.png
screen_shot_2014-12-11_at_10.22.20_am.png
screen_shot_2014-12-11_at_10.25.13_am.png

Tags: , , , ,

  |  
Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Comments (9)

Showing 1-9 of 9

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-9 of 9

Add a comment

Latest in IndyBlog

Top Topics in IndyBlog

Local News (24)

City Gov (23)

Politics (12)

Arts (7)

County Gov (5)

More

Blogroll

Recent Comments

COLORADO SPRINGS INDEPENDENT: Home | Jobs @ the Indy | Privacy Policy | Advertising | Order Reprints | | Find a Newsstand | Comment Policy | Contact Us | RSS

All content © Copyright 2017, The Colorado Springs Independent   |   Website powered by Foundation