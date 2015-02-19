New federal lawsuits seek to halt Colorado cannabis sales

In one lawsuit, plaintiffs Hope and Michael Reilly claim the construction of Rocky Mountain Organics' recreational marijuana cultivation facility at 6480 Pickney Road in Rye "interferes" with their views and plans to build a home and work space on their 105 acres of Pueblo County land. ...The Post quotes University of Denver law professor Sam Kamin as saying that a lawsuit based on RICO charges, like the two here, "have to show that your business or property interest were harmed by a corrupt organization," he says. "Displeasure is not good enough."
In the other lawsuit, the owner of the Holiday Inn in Frisco claims its business is already suffering because of a recreational marijuana shop they say is planning on opening 75 yards from the hotel's front door.
Colorado marijuana legalization lawsuit: Civil Action No. 15-349 Safe Streets Alliance lawsuit 1 by The Denver post
Colorado marijuana legalization lawsuit: Civil Action No. 15-350, Safe Streets Alliance lawsuit 2 by The Denver post
Showing 1-3 of 3
I appreciate what Joel Miller is saying. At the same time, I believe that attitude…
After 8 years with the original Haunted Mines crew in a leading staff position, and…
The unfortunate reality is that this group will face an opponent in court who has…