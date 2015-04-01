Barney's Diner has apparently closed

click to enlarge
It appears that the venerable Barney's Diner
has closed, at least for now. A sign on the door reads, "Barney's Diner is temporarily closed. The business is available for lease. ..."
No one answered multiple calls to the main line, and a number left on the door went unanswered with a full voicemail, so details are unknown. The last update on their Facebook page came Feb. 16.
Here's
what Matthew Schniper wrote about the classic diner's history in a 2009 review:
"A second atypical feature of Barney's is that [owner Kelly] Zoerb is only 25 years old. Three years ago, she bought the business from her aunt, Joan Ward, who ran it for some 40 years, most of them at a location in what's now Motor City. (Ward's father first opened it in the mid-'60s, attached to a Phillips 66.) Zoerb says her aunt's first day at the current spot won't be forgotten: It was Sept. 11, 2001."
Among other things, the spot near the Drake Power Plant was known for its fried chicken. Here's what we wrote in a recent issue of Bites
:
"We will not insult your intellect by describing the comfort-food superiority of fried chicken. You know, the soul-satisfying, unctuous crunch that gives way to moist meat — 'nuff said. Just know that here, lines lead out of the building when it's served on first and third Wednesdays of the month, always two days after the poultry began marinating. ($6.90 includes three chicken pieces, mashed potatoes and gravy, veggies, and soup or salad)."
Comment with anything you know. We'll update this post if we learn more.