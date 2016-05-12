Reunited Misfits to headline Riot Fest

click to enlarge

Some good news for anyone who’s mourned the fact that the “classic”lineup has not walked among us for more than 33 years: Cofoundersandhave buried the hatchet, at least for the moment, in order to playshows in Denver and Chicago.The two Jersey horror-punk originators will once again be flying their fiend-skull flag, with longtime guitaristand an as-yet-unnamed drummer coming along for the ride. At this point, the band has given no indication whether the reunion will extend beyond the two festival gigs.This morning’s announcement is just the tip of the iceberg for Riot Fest organizers, who’ll be occupying Denver’s National Western Complex Sept. 2-4. Look for the full three-day lineup to be announced next Wednesday.