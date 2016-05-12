IndyBlog

Thursday, May 12, 2016

Entertainment / Music

Reunited Misfits to headline Riot Fest

Posted By on Thu, May 12, 2016 at 3:43 PM

click to enlarge tsq0ny6.png
Some good news for anyone who’s mourned the fact that the “classic” Misfits lineup has not walked among us for more than 33 years: Cofounders Glenn Danzig and Jerry Only have buried the hatchet, at least for the moment, in order to play Riot Fest shows in Denver and Chicago.

The two Jersey horror-punk originators will once again be flying their fiend-skull flag, with longtime guitarist Doyle Wolfgang von Frankenstein and an as-yet-unnamed drummer coming along for the ride. At this point, the band has given no indication whether the reunion will extend beyond the two festival gigs.

This morning’s announcement is just the tip of the iceberg for Riot Fest organizers, who’ll be occupying Denver’s National Western Complex Sept. 2-4. Look for the full three-day lineup to be announced next Wednesday. 

