Monday, May 23, 2016

City Gov / Local News

Legal opinion released; Zoo urges approval of land swap

Posted By on Mon, May 23, 2016 at 1:55 PM

This tract of nearly 9 acres across from Bear Creek Regional Park would become the city's under the land swap.
  • Pam Zubeck
  • This tract of nearly 9 acres across from Bear Creek Regional Park would become the city's under the land swap.
We're sharing a couple of new developments in the city's proposed land swap with The Broadmoor that readers might be interested in.

The first is a letter from the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, established by Broadmoor founder Spencer Penrose, urging approval of the swap. 

ZooLetter.pdf
The next thing is the city's legal opinion about why it's not necessary to submit to voters the question of selling or trading the city-owned Strawberry Fields open space. It was released by Councilor Bill Murray with permission of other councilors.

LegalOpinionOnVote.pdf
City Council is due to settle the debate over the land swap at its meeting Tuesday, which begins at 1, at 107 N. Nevada Ave. The land swap item is No. 11C.

Comments (21)

