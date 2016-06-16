$2.5 million in health grants awarded

click to enlarge Memorial Hospital: Lease payments provide grants.

These [recipient] organizations address one or more of the Foundation’s funding focus areas:

· Access to care for those in greatest need;

· The workforce shortage of primary care and psychiatric providers;

· Suicide prevention;

· School-based efforts to improve child and family healthy eating and/or active living



These funding focus areas were developed based on the Foundation’s mission; local need; focus group and key stakeholder input; and evidence behind what drives the health of a community.



“This is a significant initial milestone for the Colorado Springs Health Foundation and our community. We are privileged to invest in so many excellent organizations that do the hard work of improving health every day, and we look forward to the impact that they will make using these funds,” said BJ Scott, board chair.

###

About Colorado Springs Health Foundation

The Colorado Springs Health Foundation was established in 2012 through the lease of Memorial Health System to University of Colorado Health. The Foundation’s mission is to provide grants that target immediate healthcare needs and encourage healthy living.

Lease payments made byfor city-ownedare funding grants to mostly local agencies to improve community health.Therecently approved $2.5 million in grants to 40 agencies serving El Paso and Teller counties, with the biggest amounts going to institutions. The largest grant, $500,000, went to Peak Vista Community Health Centers to address the foundation's goal of reducing the "workforce shortage" in health care through its family medicine residency program. The same goal was the basis for a $350,000 grant to the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs.UCHealth pays $5.6 million annually to the city under the 40-year lease executed in 2012, which funds the foundation. It also pays a market share payment once a month depending on revenue levels.Here's the list of recipients and amounts provided:From the foundation's news release: