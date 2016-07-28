IndyBlog

Thursday, July 28, 2016

Politics

Darryl Glenn regains memory of assault charge, sort of

Posted By on Thu, Jul 28, 2016 at 10:53 AM

Darryl Glenn, the Republican nominee for U.S. Senate, issued a statement Wednesday night, two weeks after the Independent reported he had been charged with assault when he was 18 and a senior at Doherty High School, and nearly two months after he first denied to the Indy in a June 1 email that he knew nothing about the charge and, in fact, was never charged.
Ernest Glenn's photo from his grave stone. His son, Darryl, now describes him as an abuser, though he's capitalized on his father's military service as part of his Senate campaign. - FILE PHOTO
  • File photo
  • Ernest Glenn's photo from his grave stone. His son, Darryl, now describes him as an abuser, though he's capitalized on his father's military service as part of his Senate campaign.

Before issuing the statement, Glenn denied the charge, insisting he'd never had that type of contact with police. After the Indy and the Denver Post posted stories Tuesday containing details from court records, Glenn changed his tune. Find the Indy's story here, including reference to court records about his father, Ernest Glenn. That report is the only one so far to outline the charges against his dad that arose from the same incident that gave rise to the charge against the Senate candidate.

Now, Glenn says his mother, Juanita Phillips, helped him recall the incident.

The Glenn campaign has repeatedly noted Ernest Glenn was a career Air Force member, as the candidate himself is.

Pick up the Indy next week, Aug. 3, for more information about Glenn's past. 

His prepared statement:
I​ have been asked to respond to allegations about a misdemeanor charge from over 32 years ago.

I am going to say a lot here, but I want to say a few things up front:

I told the truth when I said I have never been arrested. I have never been handcuffed or fingerprinted. I have never appeared in court as a defendant.
I do not remember much about the night of Nov. 20, 1983. I understand that my dad made a complaint against me, but it was dropped nearly immediately—which is why I never knew about it.
Like a lot of Colorado families, we had to deal with domestic violence growing up.
Glenn: Says he suffered family violence growing up. - FILE PHOTO
  • File photo
  • Glenn: Says he suffered family violence growing up.
Family Context:

I understand why some people might say, “How can he not remember something like this?”
​​I want to do my best to explain that: the painful truth is that my parents’ marriage was violent. This was not the first night my father attacked my mother, and maybe more sadly, this wasn’t the worst time it happened—not even close.

When you grow up in a violent home, the fights, the screaming, the pain all blur together. To survive, you block as much of it out of your head as you can in the moment. You try to forget it going forward. What happened that night was one in a long series of incidents between my parents. In that sense, it was not really memorable.

November 20, 1983

Here's what I do know now about that night: My father hit my mother, and I got between them to try and protect her. The police were called. He claimed to the police that I hit him. I do not believe I ever hit him. My mother swears I did not hit him either, but it wouldn't have been beyond him at the time to claim I did. I do not remember ever talking to a police officer. I certainly do not remember signing anything for the police.

Trying all these years later to piece together what we learned this week, I think it’s likely that the police showed up and took everyone’s information. I think my dad initially wanted to press charges that night and a report was filed. I know that a few weeks later my mother and I were called into a meeting in a Judge’s chambers. He asked us a few questions and then sent us home. That’s the last thing we definitively know.

I only have these details now because of what my mother told me this past week. In fact, this was the very first time we’d spoken about that evening in the 32 years since it happened. It’s probably hard to understand this unless you grew up in the kind of environment that I did.

This was a very hard period for my dad and I. We barely spoke in the years that followed. With that said, I am deeply grateful that towards the end of his life we were able to reconcile.

Years later, when a reporter asked me if I had ever been arrested, I said no because I honestly did not remember this event. When I expressed a belief that I had never been arrested, I was being honest.

Summary:

I did not plan to talk about the violence I grew up with in this campaign. I did not want to put my mother through reliving the agony of this period in our lives, and honestly, I did not want to have to relive it myself. I do not like thinking about this time in our lives. I do not like talking about it.

Over the last day or so, Mom and I both have shed a lot of tears talking about that night, trying to make sense of what happened. I wish I had done more to protect her. She wishes she had done more to protect me.

I want to use this moment to remind people that our family’s story is not unique. In Colorado, more than 17,000 people are victims of domestic violence every year.

We have to do so much better. We have to stop the cycle of violence affecting so many of our communities. We have to love each other.

These are painful memories for me, but I am blessed. I got free of the violence. My dad and I were able to rebuild our relationship before he passed away.

As a kid, there was not much I could do to stop the violence in our home. When I got older, as a father, I did everything I could to raise my children with a father that loved them, protected them and made them feel safe.

In our family, we’ve stopped the cycle of violence. I pray the same for other Colorado families confronting abuse in the home. They need to know they are not alone, that they do not need to be ashamed, and that there is help for them.
Glenn, an El Paso County commissioner, is challenging incumbent Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet.

