Thursday, August 4, 2016
Downtown dive to reopen with new identity tonight
Posted
By Griffin Swartzell
on Thu, Aug 4, 2016 at 5:30 PM
Back in June, we said that Spike TV's Bar Rescue was coming to the Brickhouse Bar & Grill
sometime this summer. Well, bar baron Jon Taffer has made his visits and done his work.
Thursday at 8 p.m., the Brickhouse Bar & Grill is holding its grand reopening. Thanks to Hollywood nondisclosure agreements, we don't know what it's going to be called until opening. As long as it's snapper than Corporate Bar & Grill
, a previous Bar Rescue winner, it's unlikely owner John Nichols will mutiny.
If you don't mind being on camera, drop by, sign a release form and check it out.
click to enlarge
-
Griffin Swartzell
-
The former Brickhouse Bar & Grill has a new name — but we won't know it until later.
Tags: Brickhouse Bar & Grill, Bar Rescue, food, drink, Image