Thursday, August 4, 2016

Downtown dive to reopen with new identity tonight

Posted By on Thu, Aug 4, 2016 at 5:30 PM

Back in June, we said that Spike TV's Bar Rescue was coming to the Brickhouse Bar & Grill sometime this summer. Well, bar baron Jon Taffer has made his visits and done his work.

Thursday at 8 p.m., the Brickhouse Bar & Grill is holding its grand reopening. Thanks to Hollywood nondisclosure agreements, we don't know what it's going to be called until opening. As long as it's snapper than Corporate Bar & Grill, a previous Bar Rescue winner, it's unlikely owner John Nichols will mutiny.

If you don't mind being on camera, drop by, sign a release form and check it out.
click to enlarge The former Brickhouse Bar & Grill has a new name — but we won't know it until later. - GRIFFIN SWARTZELL
  • Griffin Swartzell
  • The former Brickhouse Bar & Grill has a new name — but we won't know it until later.

