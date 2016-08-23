Bible approved for AFB desk

click to enlarge Courtesy MRFF

The Bible as it appeared on Maj. Lewis's desk.

As pledged, we have reviewed the situation there. We have concluded that no abuse of liberties has occurred, and Maj Lewis's behavior and the workplace environment at the RNSSI are well within the provisions of Air Force Instruction 1-1, Air Force Standards, paragraphs 2.11 and 2.12, "Free Exercise of Religion and Religious Accommodation" and "Balance of Free Exercise of Religion and Establishment Clause."

The investigation of a Bible placed at a work station of Air Force Maj. Steve Lewis athas concluded that the "good book" can stay just where he had it.The Bible had been removed during the investigation, started on Aug. 15, and it's not known at this time if it's been returned.At issue are complaints from service members received by theabout the location of the Bible, which sits on a desk in an area where many people work in the Reserve National Security Space Institute.Today, we heard from Lt. Col. David Fruck, chief of public affairs for the 310th Space Wing, who wrote in an email:Fruck, when asked, says he doesn't know if the Bible has been placed at the work station again, but "the review allows him to have a Bible on his desk."MRFF founder Mikey Weinstein called the investigation "a sham and a travesty," because Col. Lisa Johnson, the commander who approved the Bible's placement in the first place, apparently was the one in charge of the investigation. That hasn't been confirmed by the Air Force, however."This is a quintessential example of a disgusting conflict of interest," Weinstein says. He adds he plans to demand the Department of Defense Inspector General's Office conduct a separate investigation. "We can't find a single instance where the Air Force enforces Air Force Instruction 1-1."