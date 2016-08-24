5 things to know about rising crime rates

click to enlarge
In this week's issue we report
on a report of crime rates in Colorado Springs where a decreasing number of police officers are trying to respond to a growing number of calls for service.
Here are five things you might want to know:
• Rape, aggravated assault, larceny and motor vehicle theft have shown double-digit percentage increases in the first half of 2016 when compared to the first half of 2015, as well as the five year average (2012-16).
• Colorado Springs Police Department's budget has soared by 21 percent since 2012, compared to the 12 percent rise in the city's general fund budget during the same period.
• There were 313 officers assigned to patrol in 2012, but only about 260 today, according to officers and city records.
• The average response time to a Priority 1 call — a crime against a person in progress — was 13 minutes, 8 seconds in the first half of this year, the slowest in years.
• A Colorado Springs Police Protective Association survey conducted in June
shows a chasm between cops and command staff. While nearly 93 percent said their sergeant supports them some or all the time and about 90 percent said that about their lieutenant, a quarter said the command staff and chief didn't support them at all. Also, 41 percent said the CSPD leadership doesn't understand what they do at their jobs.