Wednesday, August 24, 2016

City Gov

5 things to know about rising crime rates

Posted By on Wed, Aug 24, 2016 at 11:39 AM

click to enlarge screen_shot_2016-08-24_at_11.24.25_am.png
In this week's issue we report on a report of crime rates in Colorado Springs where a decreasing number of police officers are trying to respond to a growing number of calls for service.

Here are five things you might want to know:

• Rape, aggravated assault, larceny and motor vehicle theft have shown double-digit percentage increases in the first half of 2016 when compared to the first half of 2015, as well as the five year average (2012-16).

• Colorado Springs Police Department's budget has soared by 21 percent since 2012, compared to the 12 percent rise in the city's general fund budget during the same period.

• There were 313 officers assigned to patrol in 2012, but only about 260 today, according to officers and city records.

• The average response time to a Priority 1 call — a crime against a person in progress — was 13 minutes, 8 seconds in the first half of this year, the slowest in years.

• A Colorado Springs Police Protective Association survey conducted in June shows a chasm between cops and command staff. While nearly 93 percent said their sergeant supports them some or all the time and about 90 percent said that about their lieutenant, a quarter said the command staff and chief didn't support them at all. Also, 41 percent said the CSPD leadership doesn't understand what they do at their jobs.

