Garlic breadth
By Matthew Schniper
Pikes Peak Urban Gardens
has hosted its annual Garlic Fest fundraiser for many years now, but this year that's morphing into an all-day symposium
with Galileo School of Math & Science.
The new, expanded event will take place Saturday, Sept. 17 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and the registration deadline is this Wednesday, Aug. 31.
click to enlarge
-
Matthew Schniper
-
Previous years' Garlic Fests included chef cook-offs, utilizing garlic as a key ingredient, of course.
Here's the schedule breakdown:
Morning Session: 10:00am - 11:30am : Cost: $10
Afternoon Session: 11:30am - 3:30pm: Cost $25 includes lunch
BOTH Sessions: 10:00am - 3:30pm: Cost: $35 includes lunch
Doors open at 9:00 am for the morning session, and 11:30 am for the afternoon session.
And much more info via a press release:
Pikes Peak Urban Gardens and Galileo School of Math & Science are happy to present the 2016 Garlic & Harvest Symposium at Galileo School, 1600 N. Union Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO.
This symposium is an all-day, educational event celebrating this year's bountiful garden harvest and all things garlic. Attend the morning session, afternoon session or both! A wealth of information will be provided by knowledgeable and experienced garden and homestead enthusiasts.
All tickets must be purchased online prior to the event. Seating is very limited and early registration is strongly encouraged. Refunds are not available.
Vendors will be in attendance offering gardening and homesteading supplies, along with locally-grown garlic available for purchase. The Galileo Garden Project welcomes you to tour the garden, geodesic growing dome and the farm stand which will be offering fresh veggies for sale.
Chef Lyn from Seeds Community Cafe will recreate his famous garlic ice cream! This is a sweet treat for everyone in attendance, and should not to be missed! The purchase of an afternoon session ticket includes lunch, graciously provided by Whole Foods and Papa John's.
A great selection of Larry's gourmet garlic will be auctioned to the highest bidder at the conclusion of the morning session class so bring your checkbooks. Proceeds will benefit Pikes Peak Urban Gardens' 2017 programs.
