Suthers sends local paralympians off to Rio

City of Colorado Springs
City Councilors Tom Strand, left, and Larry Bagley, joined Mayor John Suthers, right, in bidding farewell and good luck to the U.S. Paralympic Swim Team on Friday morning.
Mayor John Suthers
helped send off the U.S. Paralympic Team
on Friday morning at the Colorado Springs Airport.
The team flew to Houston before going on to Rio de Janeiro for the games, which begin Sept. 7.
Colorado Springs had 56 athletes on Team USA for both the Olympics and Paralympics this year.
Among members of the swimming team were Leslie Nichols, the director, and team members: Tharon Drake, Tucker Dupree, Tye Dutcher, Rudolph Garcia-Tolson, Sophia Herzog, Nathan Manley, Elizabeth Marks, Letticia Martinez and Martha Ruether.
Other members of the team include:
Cycling: Ryan Boyle, Allison Jones
, Billy Lister, Shawn Morelli, Scott Martin.
Judo: Dartanyon Crockett, Ben Goodrich and Myles Porter.
Shooting: Jazmin Almlie-Ryan, McKenna Dahl, Tammy Delano and Mike Tagliapietra.
In addition, Fort Carson
sent two paralympians, including Sgt. Elizabeth Marks in swimming and Sgt. Michael Lukow in archery.