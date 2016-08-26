IndyBlog

Friday, August 26, 2016

Local News / Sports

Suthers sends local paralympians off to Rio

Posted By on Fri, Aug 26, 2016 at 10:33 AM

City Councilors Tom Strand, left, and Larry Bagley, joined Mayor John Suthers, right, in bidding farewell and good luck to the U.S. Paralympic Swim Team on Friday morning.
  • City of Colorado Springs
  • City Councilors Tom Strand, left, and Larry Bagley, joined Mayor John Suthers, right, in bidding farewell and good luck to the U.S. Paralympic Swim Team on Friday morning.

Mayor John Suthers helped send off the U.S. Paralympic Team on Friday morning at the Colorado Springs Airport.

The team flew to Houston before going on to Rio de Janeiro for the games, which begin Sept. 7.

Colorado Springs had 56 athletes on Team USA for both the Olympics and Paralympics this year.

Among members of the swimming team were Leslie Nichols, the director, and team members: Tharon Drake, Tucker Dupree, Tye Dutcher, Rudolph Garcia-Tolson, Sophia Herzog, Nathan Manley, Elizabeth Marks, Letticia Martinez and Martha Ruether.

Other members of the team include:
Cycling: Ryan Boyle, Allison Jones, Billy Lister, Shawn Morelli, Scott Martin.
Judo: Dartanyon Crockett, Ben Goodrich and Myles Porter.
Shooting: Jazmin Almlie-Ryan, McKenna Dahl, Tammy Delano and Mike Tagliapietra.

In addition, Fort Carson sent two paralympians, including Sgt. Elizabeth Marks in swimming and Sgt. Michael Lukow in archery.


