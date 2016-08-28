Pentagon IG's Office takes up Bible complaint

click to enlarge
The Department of Defense Inspector General's Office
apparently will investigate how Peterson Air Force Base
handled a complaint about an open Bible
on a major's desk in a common area, which we reported about here
and here
.
After Col. Damon Feltman
ruled it was OK to display the Bible as Major Steve Lewis
had done, the founder of the Military Religious Freedom Foundation
sent a letter to the IG's Office seeking further investigation. Mikey Weinstein
alleges it's improper for the commander who allowed the Bible to be placed on the major's desk, Col. Lisa Johnson
, be the one to further examine the issue in response to a complaint.
Here's the letter Weinstein wrote to the IG:
DOD_IG_Letter_Aug_2016.pdf
Weinstein says the IG's Office has requested additional materials be supplied by MRFF to aid in the investigation.