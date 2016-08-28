IndyBlog

Sunday, August 28, 2016

Military / Religion

Pentagon IG's Office takes up Bible complaint

The Department of Defense Inspector General's Office apparently will investigate how Peterson Air Force Base handled a complaint about an open Bible on a major's desk in a common area, which we reported about here and here.

After Col. Damon Feltman ruled it was OK to display the Bible as Major Steve Lewis had done, the founder of the Military Religious Freedom Foundation sent a letter to the IG's Office seeking further investigation. Mikey Weinstein alleges it's improper for the commander who allowed the Bible to be placed on the major's desk, Col. Lisa Johnson, be the one to further examine the issue in response to a complaint.

Here's the letter Weinstein wrote to the IG:

DOD_IG_Letter_Aug_2016.pdf
Weinstein says the IG's Office has requested additional materials be supplied by MRFF to aid in the investigation.

