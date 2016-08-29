Food Rescue fundraises in fashion

Sunlight poured into the farm's barn, Seeds once again dished healthy and delicious food and the day's dialogue centered around creating a healthy food system, in part by stopping our excessive food waste as a global society.
CSFR executive director Zac Chapman says the event helped raise more than $6,000 for the nonprofit, which in part will go toward new school program initiatives. Watch this newly released promotional video to hear more about that and other CSFR efforts.
And here's a batch of pics that highlight a lot of youthful enthusiasm and community care:
click to enlarge
Riley Bratzler
CSFR volunteer Landis Hackett manning the greeting table.
click to enlarge
Riley Bratzler
CSFR executive director Zac Chapman discusses the history of local farms in the Springs. Arcadia Gardens now becomes part of modern history, just as Venetucci Farm has produce unable to be harvested due to water contamination.
click to enlarge
Riley Bratzler
The Seeds Community Cafe crew, lending fine foods.
click to enlarge
Riley Bratzler
Representatives for CSFR's community grocery programs and school programs speak about the importance of health equality and the impact that CSFR has on low-income communities, among others.
click to enlarge
Riley Bratzler
If hosting a busy fundraiser, bring backup. And you can backup CSFR too with donations or volunteer time.