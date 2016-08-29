IndyBlog

Archives | RSS

Monday, August 29, 2016

Food & Drink

Food Rescue fundraises in fashion

Posted By on Mon, Aug 29, 2016 at 3:51 PM

In many ways, Colorado Springs Food Rescue's Harvest Celebration this past weekend at Venetucci Farm was reminiscent of Seeds Community Cafe's Sustainability Summit fundraiser in mid June. 

Sunlight poured into the farm's barn, Seeds once again dished healthy and delicious food and the day's dialogue centered around creating a healthy food system, in part by stopping our excessive food waste as a global society. 

CSFR executive director Zac Chapman says the event helped raise more than $6,000 for the nonprofit, which in part will go toward new school program initiatives. Watch this newly released promotional video to hear more about that and other CSFR efforts. 



And here's a batch of pics that highlight a lot of youthful enthusiasm and community care:
click to enlarge CSFR volunteer Landis Hackett manning the greeting table. - RILEY BRATZLER
  • Riley Bratzler
  • CSFR volunteer Landis Hackett manning the greeting table.
click to enlarge CSFR executive director Zac Chapman discusses the history of local farms in the Springs. Arcadia Gardens now becomes part of modern history, just as Venetucci Farm has produce unable to be harvested due to water contamination. - RILEY BRATZLER
  • Riley Bratzler
  • CSFR executive director Zac Chapman discusses the history of local farms in the Springs. Arcadia Gardens now becomes part of modern history, just as Venetucci Farm has produce unable to be harvested due to water contamination.
click to enlarge The Seeds Community Cafe crew, lending fine foods. - RILEY BRATZLER
  • Riley Bratzler
  • The Seeds Community Cafe crew, lending fine foods.
click to enlarge Representatives for CSFR's community grocery programs and school programs speak about the importance of health equality and the impact that CSFR has on low-income communities, among others. - RILEY BRATZLER
  • Riley Bratzler
  • Representatives for CSFR's community grocery programs and school programs speak about the importance of health equality and the impact that CSFR has on low-income communities, among others.
click to enlarge If hosting a busy fundraiser, bring backup. And you can backup CSFR too with donations or volunteer time. - RILEY BRATZLER
  • Riley Bratzler
  • If hosting a busy fundraiser, bring backup. And you can backup CSFR too with donations or volunteer time.

Tags: , , , ,

Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Most Commented On

Top Topics in IndyBlog

Food & Drink (13)

Local News (11)

City Gov (7)

IndyVoices (6)

Military (5)

More

Most Shared Stories

Top Viewed Stories

Blogroll

COLORADO SPRINGS INDEPENDENT: Home | Jobs @ the Indy | Privacy Policy | Advertising | Order Reprints | | Find a Newsstand | Comment Policy | Contact Us | RSS

All content © Copyright 2016, The Colorado Springs Independent   |   Website powered by Foundation