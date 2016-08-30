A sip of Maker's Mark at the Broadmoor

Feel free to file this posting in the "a lot of good this does me to know now, A-hole" category, but also don't say I didn't give you fair warning
wherein you could have attended.
But this past weekend, legendary spirits figure Bill Samuels Jr.
visited the Broadmoor
as part of a special Maker's Mark weekend of seminars and meals. I attended just one of the sessions, a meal in La Taverne hosted by several Broadmoor chefs and appropriately themed around Southern food and Maker's Mark cocktails, including a Maker's Mule and fabulous Old Fashioned and Manhattans made with both the regular label and Maker's 46
— which one local spirits expert has called the best deal in bourbon
considering its price point and high quality.
Samuels is quite the spirited character, full of historic stories that make him out to be a Forrest Gump of sorts, seemingly having done everything back in the day, including rocket science
. With regards to his own whiskey legacy, he made it a point to playfully show me his name etched in the glass of the Maker's 46 bottle, as a direct counter to the label on the regular Maker's Mark, which can be reprinted with his successors' names, like his son Rob
.
Anyway, we had a blast talking with Samuels and enjoying a fine meal, so keep an eye out for future food events at the hotel as part of its seasonal Moveable Feast and other food- and drink-centric programming.
Here's some pics of the night:
Bill Samuels Jr. and his Maker's 46 label.
The main attraction.
Broadbent's Kentucky country ham and preserves on a biscuit, as an appetizer.
A loaded menu of Southern staples and spirits.
White bean confit with baby Tabasco bottle.
Samuels and Broadmoor chef David Patterson.