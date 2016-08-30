Flooded basements, piles of hail and zombies

The 4th Annual Zombie Run and PrepareAthon is Set for Sept. 24

Emergency Preparedness the Focal Point of the Event



El Paso County, CO, August 29, 2016 – El Paso County’s Bear Creek Regional Park will host the 4th Annual Zombie Run and PrepareAthon on Saturday, Sept. 24, to promote emergency preparedness.



“The PrepareAthon is not just a fun zombie run, but an event for entire families,” said County Commissioner Peggy Littleton. Littleton reminds area residents that emergency preparedness is a matter of personal responsibility because emergencies frequently cutoff communications and disrupt travel. “It is our personal responsibility to know what to do when You're On Your Own, YOYO. We each are the first responders to any event—fire, flood, power failure—and we need to be well informed and prepared.” Everyone is invited to join the zombies as children make preparedness pillowcases, Boy Scouts demonstrate how to 'live off the grid' and others provide education and tools to be prepared.”



The annual 3K run and PrepareAthon encourages local residents to understand the importance of being prepared for emergencies like the fires, flash flooding and blizzards the Pikes Peak region has seen in recent years. At home, at work, or at school, residents need to have their own specific emergency plans. The family friendly PrepareAthon offers everyone an opportunity to talk with emergency responders and vendors and learn more about emergency preparedness establishing personal emergency plans.



“The whole family can have free fun and become better prepared at the same time,” said Robin Adair, El Paso County Community Preparedness and CERT coordinator. “Everyone will find a valuable takeaway, if you’ve already well-prepared and want to take it to the next level, or if you’re just starting to pack your first emergency kit.”



The Zombie Run is a traditional 3K with minor obstacles and zombies. The runners will wear “life flags,” similar to flag football. The fully costumed zombies try to steal the flags from the runners as they move along the trail. Runners who lose flags must correctly answer emergency preparedness questions to get their life flags back. For those who like a little more fun, they can also modify their traditional running apparel to dress as zombies.



Zombie Run and PrepareAthon

Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016

Pre Registration is required for runners and zombies.

Register at www.PikesPeakZombieRun.com



Cost:



$30 for the 3K Run/Walk: Early Bird and Team discounts available.

You can also register to participate as a zombie to chase the runners for $10.



A commemorative event t-shirt is included in your registration fee.



Time: The first of multiple heats begins at 10 a.m.



Location: Bear Creek Regional Park, 2002 Creek Crossing, Colorado Springs.

The event is on the east side of the park near the Park’s Office and community garden.



Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=psnPVLKwmYs



PrepareAthon: is free, open to the public, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

No need to be a runner or a zombie to enjoy the PrepareAthon.

Family activities, information, & demonstrations to include:



• Emergency Responders, Vehicles, and Equipment

(fire trucks, bulldozer, bug-out car)

• Personal and Family Readiness for Disaster

• Off-grid camping and survival demonstrations

• Disaster First Aid

• Fire escape planning smoke demonstration trailer

• Backup and portable power alternatives

• Preparedness supplies and gear (plus zombie novelty items)

• Animal Readiness for domestic pets & livestock (plus petting zoo)

• Readiness Activities for children (with take-home kit)

• Community Emergency Response Team

• Community Gardeners

• Games and prizes (free stuff!)

• Hands-on Fire extinguisher practice (real flames)

Food Trucks on site

OK, I want to talk about two things:1) ZOMBIES!!!2) Those two crazy storms we had Monday and Sunday that wiped out everyone's gardens, sent cars floating down the street, piled hail in people's yards deep enough to consider building snowmen, and made me really glad I don't have a basement.What do these two things have in common? Well, actually not a whole lot. Butdoes host a really fun(it's coming up on September 24) in which you are chased around by people dressed as zombies and then taught about preparing for disasters.The basic premise here is that if you don't know how to save yourself when a natural disaster is threatening your life then you are sort of like a zombie. Which is bad. And dangerous.Anyway, if you want to learn some strategies to save yourself from the next major Colorado disaster and also get chased by people wearing a lot of fake blood, then you should read this: