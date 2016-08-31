Citizens Service Center closed due to water main break

Underground Water Leak Forces Closure of El Paso County Citizens Service Center

All Offices and Agencies Located at CSC Will Close Contractors Working on Repairs



El Paso County, CO, August 31, 2016 – Due to an underground water main break, all El Paso County administrative and elected administrative offices and affiliated agencies, located in the Citizens Service Center at 1675 West Garden of the Gods Road will be closed for the remainder of today. This closure includes El Paso County Department of Human Services, Clerk and Recorder, Public Health, the Pikes Peak Workforce Center, El Paso County Treasurer and County Assessor.



Branch offices of the El Paso County Clerk and Recorder which are not located at the Citizens Service Center will continue to provide all customary services.



El Paso County Public Works has determined that large underground service line has broken. Although it has not been determined at this time, the water supply line may have been undermined during recent heavy rainstorms and high water flows in adjacent drainage channels.



A contractor is on site now and will be working overnight, if needed, to restore normal operations as quickly as possible.

If you are thinking of heading to thetoday, don't. It's closed due to a water main break.