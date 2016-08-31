IndyBlog

Wednesday, August 31, 2016

Local News / Politics

Want to see Brazile, Gingrich and Axelrod? You need tickets.

Posted By on Wed, Aug 31, 2016 at 11:22 AM

click to enlarge David Axelrod - COURTESY COLORADO COLLEGE
  • Courtesy Colorado College
  • David Axelrod
click to enlarge Newt Gingrich - COURTESY COLORADO COLLEGE
  • Courtesy Colorado College
  • Newt Gingrich
click to enlarge Donna Brazile - COURTESY COLORADO COLLEGE
  • Courtesy Colorado College
  • Donna Brazile















Colorado College has quite a lineup planned for its 2016 Sondermann Presidential Symposium and tickets are expected to be in high demand.

Speakers include:  Donna Brazile, interim chair of the Democratic National Committee; David Axelrod, former chief strategist and senior advisor to President Barack Obama; and Newt Gingrich, a Republican strategist and the former Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives. 

CC sent out instructions on securing tickets:

[T]ickets to the upcoming events will be available as follows at the Worner Information Desk in the Worner Campus Center, 902 N. Cascade Ave. Note that tickets are now required for the Donna Brazile event (Thursday, Sept. 1) and the David Axelrod event (Tuesday, Sept. 6).

• Donna Brazile: Publicly available tickets for Donna Brazile will be available tomorrow, Wednesday, Aug. 31. Any remaining tickets will be distributed at the door Thursday evening.

• David Axelrod: Publicly available tickets for David Axelrod will be available beginning Saturday, Sept. 3.

• Newt Gingrich: Publicly available tickets for Newt Gingrich will be available beginning Monday, Oct. 17. 

Comments

