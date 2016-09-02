CC already making major personnel changes to FAC

click to enlarge
Matthew Schniper
FAC CEO David Dahlin and CC President Jill Tiefenthaler discuss the future of the Fine Arts Center.
Well that was quick. Less than a week after taking over the Fine Arts Center,
Colorado College has appointed three of its own to positions within the FAC.
Associate professor of art Rebecca Tucker
has been named the museum's new director. Much of her academic background is in Renaissance art and art by the so-called Old Masters — that is, pre-1800s European artists. While her page on the CC website says nothing about specific experience with Southwestern art and artifacts, a defining component of the FAC's historic mission, it does say that her work "examines issues of trade, cultural transmission, and artistic exchange between Europe, India, and the New World." The press release also notes that CC plans to select a Southwest art Curator sometime in the coming months.
Jessica Hunter-Larsen
, best known for her work curating for the IDEA space at CC, will now also be acting as Director of Academic Engagement for the FAC, a new position that will "work with the FAC curatorial team to develop innovative approaches to curating, and to build educational connections between the museum, the community and the campus," according to the press release. Hunter-Larsen will be working with Briget Heidmous
, whose Assistant Curator title will carry over from CC to the FAC. However, the press release notes that Heidmous will manage the IDEA space through 2017, before moving to the FAC.
There's also some news regarding Joy Armstrong, who was originally slated to take over the Chief Curator/Executive Director position
. She has been hired as Curator for Modern and Contemporary Art. Of note, she is now an employee of CC along with Michael Howell, FAC registrar; Jeremiah Houck, FAC preparator; and Lauren Tyson, FAC special projects/admin, according to the press release. They're the first of the FAC employees to have their employment transferred — starting on July 1, 2017, everyone working at the FAC will be employed by CC.
Read the full text of the press release below:
FACCC new staff.pdf
FAC at CC new staff press release.