Loyal Coffee soft-opens, announces grand opening

Griffin Swartzell
Bevin Cammell makes one mean pour-over.
Loyal Coffee’s grand opening is Monday, Sept. 12, but the little coffee shop next to Iron Bird is already serving up high-quality coffee. We've been excited about these guys for a while.
They don’t have most of their offerings out just yet, but customers can still get a pour-over, drip coffee, espresso or Fernet Branca pour. There’s only vanilla for syrups, and the only milk is the kind from a cow, but the coffee itself is just fine. Further, they’ve taken the precision of pour-over coffee up a notch, replacing the gooseneck kettle with a shiny chrome rig that automates the process for a consistent cup every time. This, kids, is what we call industrialization.
We dropped by for a cup of pour-over to go ($3.50), brewed from Ethiopian beans, promised to bear notes of lime and watermelon. Notes in coffee can be subtle and hard to discern, especially for those still in the Folgers-vs-Starbucks paradigm (we know you’re out there, and there’s no shame in drinking what you know). But in this cup, the fresh, tropical and citrus elements are prominent if not unmissable.