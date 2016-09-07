Airport director flies the coop

click to enlarge Pam Zubeck

An executive lounge added at the airport some time ago in efforts to build the number of passengers who use Colorado Springs Airport.

Mayor John Suthers announced today that Colorado Springs Airport Aviation Director Dan Gallagher will leave his position in early October. Gallagher departs Colorado Springs to accept the position of Director of Aviation Business and Finance with the Massachusetts Port Authority. Current Assistant Aviation Director Troy Stover will serve as Interim Director while a national search is conducted for Gallagher’s replacement.



“It should be no surprise to us given Dan’s success and contributions over the past three years in this role, that larger cities would be interested in acquiring his talents,” said Mayor John Suthers. “Dan has had an incredibly positive impact on the Colorado Springs Airport and has set us on a track toward continued growth and success that I am confident will continue in the future. While we hate to see him go, we thank him for his leadership and wish him the best in Boston.”



Gallagher spent a total of six years at the Colorado Springs Airport, including three in his current role. Prior to taking over as Director, Gallagher was Assistant Director of Aviation for two years, and served as Interim Director for one. In his new role, Gallagher will fulfill similar responsibilities for three airports, including Boston’s Logan Airport, L.G. Hanscom Field and Worcester Regional Airport, with an emphasis on budget, air service and business development.



“The opportunity to transfer my skills to a market such as Boston was one I could not pass up, and one that is an excellent fit for me both personally and professionally,” said Gallagher. “That said, it was a very difficult decision largely because of the enormous opportunity that lays before Colorado Springs Airport based on the support of elected officials, staff and the community. The potential for growth at COS is truly boundless, be it through expanded air service, job creation or commercial development. This has been an incredible six years for my family and the Colorado Springs Airport, and I am excited to continue to watch its success from afar.”



Stover will become interim director in early October, bringing a long track record of success as aviation director with Jefferson County Airport. From 2002 to 2005, Stover served as the airport manager for Jefferson County Airport located in Broomfield, Colo. Stover also worked as the assistant airport manager, maintenance and operations manager and held various administrative and maintenance positions during his 18 years at Jefferson County Airport. Stover has over 29 years of progressively responsible aviation experience and airport management. He served as maintenance manager at COS from 2005 to 2007, operations manager from 2007-2014 and assistant aviation director from 2014 to present.

, Springs Airport aviation director, is leaving his post for a similar job with the Massachusetts Port Authority, the city announced in a news release Wednesday.Gallagher rose to his current position after formercanned then-airport director Mark Earle in March 2013, one of many direct reports who left during the Bach years. Most were paid generously for their departures, costing taxpayers millions of dollars.Here's the release: