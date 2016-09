City makes a warranty call on failing pavement

Problems with paving work oneast of Union Boulevard will be the topic of a meeting between the city and Lawrence Construction of Littleton on Sept. 12, says Lawrence project manager Don Hanneman."We warranty materials and workmanship," Hanneman tells the. "We will have a conversation with them [city officials] and decide what's their's and what's ours and go from there."The issue stems from a warranty call the city made earlier this year on the paving job, completed about a year ago. We report on this project, as well as the city's inspection methods , in this week'sCity engineering and street workers report they have a robust inspections program to assure taxpayers they get what they pay for.The city's 2C roads maintenance program is made possible by approval of a .62 of a percent sales tax approved by voters in November 2015. The work planned for the coming two weeks can be found here. A depiction of the 2016 roads work plan: