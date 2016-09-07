IndyBlog

Wednesday, September 7, 2016

City Gov

City makes a warranty call on failing pavement

Posted By on Wed, Sep 7, 2016 at 10:23 AM

Problems with paving work on Austin Bluffs Parkway east of Union Boulevard will be the topic of a meeting between the city and Lawrence Construction of Littleton on Sept. 12, says Lawrence project manager Don Hanneman.

"We warranty materials and workmanship," Hanneman tells the Independent. "We will  have a conversation with them [city officials] and decide what's their's and what's ours and go from there."

The issue stems from a warranty call the city made earlier this year on the paving job, completed about a year ago.

We report on this project, as well as the city's inspection methods, in this week's Indy

City engineering and street workers report they have a robust inspections program to assure taxpayers they get what they pay for.

The city's 2C roads maintenance program is made possible by approval of a .62 of a percent sales tax approved by voters in November 2015. The work planned for the coming two weeks can be found here.
 
A depiction of the 2016 roads work plan:
screen_shot_2016-09-07_at_10.06.05_am.png
Go to this link for a key for what each color shows.

