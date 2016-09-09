IndyBlog

Friday, September 9, 2016

City Gov / Outdoors

Strawberry Fields trade featured in WSJ

Posted By on Fri, Sep 9, 2016 at 3:37 PM

Residents protested the city's deal to trade Strawberry Fields open space for other property owned by The Broadmoor.
  • Pam Zubeck
  • Residents protested the city's deal to trade Strawberry Fields open space for other property owned by The Broadmoor.
The battle over Strawberry Fields has made it to the East Coast where the controversy is featured in a story posted on line by the Wall Street Journal.

The story looks at several examples of public property being sold or traded to for-profit interests, as was the case with the 189-acre open space called Strawberry Fields. The city traded it to The Broadmoor for several hundred acres of trails easements and wilderness land.

The deal was approved in May and in July, opponents filed a lawsuit.

Tags: , , , ,

