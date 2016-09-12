Brass Tap, Loyal Coffee and Cerberus Brewing — all ready for you

click to enlarge Carrie Simison

Bone marrow.

click to enlarge Carrie Simison

A fine flight.

click to enlarge Carrie Simison

Gnocchi Mac n cheese.

click to enlarge Matthew Schniper

The Brass Tap is a beer-centric chain, launched in 2008.

click to enlarge Matthew Schniper

TV's occupy almost every inch of Brass Tap's walls near the ceilings.

click to enlarge Matthew Schniper

Look for an impressively long line of rotating taps, including many Colorado beers.

click to enlarge Griffin Swartzell

The Quinoa Power Bowl with chicken and poblano sauce.

click to enlarge Matthew Schniper

Stylish schwag.

click to enlarge Matthew Schniper

Co-owner/barista Bevan Cammell.

click to enlarge Matthew Schniper

Two excellent lattes, exhibited on stump seats which slide under a concrete counter. Tile flooring helps lend a cool European vibe.

click to enlarge Matthew Schniper

Co-owner/barista Seth Fuller.

click to enlarge Matthew Schniper

Brass and rope accents play off Loyal's line-focused logos and branding.

click to enlarge Matthew Schniper

Co-owner and today's toastmaster Christopher Mueller.

click to enlarge Matthew Schniper

Co-owner/GM/barista/goofball Tyler Hill.

Some folks believe in the law of threes — something to the effect of either good or bad things happening in a sequence of threes, or humor being most potent in a trio (e.g. a standup comedy refrain).Whether the law of threes has any bearing here, I know not, but Colorado Springs is enjoying the rare occurrence of three new outfits officially opening today:andBetween a fewstaffers, we attended soft openings of Cerberus and Brass Tap over the weekend, and dropped into Loyal this morning for some fantastic vanilla and chocolate lattes.The report from our publisher and beer aficionado Carrie Simison is that Cerberus was off to a beautiful start all round, with on-point brews and excellent eats (at a great price point considering the quality). They will be open Sundays through Thursdays, 11 a.m. until 10 p.m., and Fridays and Saturdays 11 a.m. until midnight.Loyal will serve from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., and will host grand opening celebrations at month's end — details to follow.And Brass Tap — somewhat of a sports bar with giant TV's galore and 60 taps — is open from 11 am. to 1 a.m., daily, and until 2 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Catch daily happy hours to include military appreciation nights, which earns 50 percent off select drafts.Here's a batch of photos that gives a little taste of each establishment, staring with Cerberus:And moving to Brass Tap:And finally Loyal Coffee: