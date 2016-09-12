Citizens challenge EPA over Drake Power Plant

A coalition of citizens who reside in the Pikes Peak region filed an appeal in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia against the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (US EPA) over the US EPA’s failure to properly protect residents from harmful sulfur dioxide (SO2) pollution that has been demonstrated to exist in levels in Colorado Springs that can cause asthma attacks and even death. The appeal challenges a determination made by the US EPA in July, 2016 that insufficient data was available to accurately measure the air quality surrounding the Martin Drake Power Plant, and thus an unclassifiable designation was set by the US EPA. This designation, which means the owner of the polluting source will have to do nothing to stop dumping its pollution on residents of Colorado Springs, was made despite several independent studies of the air quality using US EPA’s own computer model and weather data from the nearby Colorado Springs Airport which all showed severe exceedances of US EPA’s air quality standard for sulfur dioxide in the Pikes Peak region.
“The EPA needs to take more responsible action to enforce the SO2 limits set forth in the Clean Air Act, to protect the health of citizens in the Colorado Springs region," said Sam Masias, a named petitioner in the appeal. Jacquie Ostrom, also a petitioner who has asthma and lives to the west side of the Martin Drake Plant demonstrated to be an area with the deepest concentrations of SO2 pollution it emits, stated “those of us already affected by the pollution from this power plant don’t have the luxury of waiting, when air quality around it has already been shown to be in violation of federal health based standards.”
Despite not having conducted any of its own air quality analyses, Colorado Springs Utilities, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) and the US EPA unfairly dismissed those studies.
BACKGROUND
The Clean Air Act requires the EPA to set National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS) for six common air pollutants, including particle pollution, ozone, carbon monoxide, nitrogen oxides, lead and sulfur oxides. Strong correlation has been proven to exist between sulfur dioxide exposure at high levels for even a short five minute duration, with increased incidences of asthma, shortness of breath, heart attack and reduced lung functioning causing increased hospital visits and even premature death.
According to the American Lung Association, coal-fired power plants, such as Martin Drake, remain one of the biggest sources of sulfur dioxide in the U.S. The plume from a coal-fired plant touches down at ground level during high wind conditions or gets trapped by inversions in the atmosphere. People who live and work nearby these large sources get the highest exposure to SO2.
