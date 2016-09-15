Presidential campaigns announce local events

Guess who can't get enough of us? Donald Trump is visiting Colorado Springs for the second time in two months. Join him, and us, for a campaign rally at Colorado Jet Center this coming Saturday, September 17, at 7:30 pm. Get more information and your free tickets here.



Contra pundits who imagine our state in the blue column, the campaign has reason to believe Colorado's nine electoral votes are still in play.



As Jeff Hays, Chairman of the El Paso County Republican Party, told The Gazette today, "He's got a chance in Colorado, and El Paso County is the gateway to that victory."

Colorado Springs — This Friday, September 16, Hillary for Colorado will officially launch "Colorado Veterans and Military Families for Hillary" in Colorado Springs. At the event, Colorado veterans will discuss why Hillary Clinton is the only candidate who is committed to taking care of our veterans and who has a plan to ensure veterans have access to the physical and mental healthcare they need, provide training and support to help returning veterans find jobs and fight the growing epidemics of veteran suicide and homelessness.



The launch of Colorado Veterans and Military Families for Hillary comes a week after 110 retired generals and admirals endorsed Clinton for President, citing her proven record of diplomacy and steady leadership on the world stage. In contrast, Donald Trump has repeatedly denigrated our troops, calling our military "a disaster," and saying just last week that our generals "have been reduced to rubble". He has repeatedly insulted military families, including attacks on Gold Star parents, and lied about donating to veteran charities.



A list of the full leadership council, which includes retired Major General Irving Halter and retired Rear Admiral Dick Young, will be released after the event.



WHEN: Friday, September 16 at 3:00 p.m.

WHERE: The Warehouse, 25 W. Cimarron St.



